CHAPMANVILLE - Southern Coalition for the Arts is continuing its 2019 season with another interactive murder mystery dinner theater Friday, May 31, at the Logan Country Club in Chapmanville.
"Thirst for Blood" by Susan Haley tells the story of a burned mansion that still lies in ruins at the top of a hill next to a historical cemetery in town. Witnesses to the fire say they saw the mansion spontaneously combust into a ball of fire and, as it burned, they saw distraught ghostlike beings fly out of every window, wailing in terror.
Those attending the show are invited to put their thinking caps on and get ready to figure out exactly "whodunnit." Prizes will be awarded for the best (and worst) detectives.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31. Tickets are $35 for a single dinner and $60 for two. RSVP to 304-784-5444 or by messaging theARTSwv on Facebook.
The menu includes salad, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, desserts and refillable drinks of soda, tea, water and coffee. The bar will also be open, but it is not included in the ticket price.