CITY AND STATE: Harrisville, West Virginia
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: She was my grandmother. She is the reason I am a nurse and continued to receive a Ph.D. I was 20 years old, lost in a world of so many career options. I was sitting on the floor in front of her rocking chair talking about life. I told her I just felt so confused about what to do in my life. My Mamaw looked at me with those loving blue eyes and said, “Be a nurse like me, it will keep you grounded and humble.” I was shocked as I had never really considered nursing. Two months later, I followed her advice. I enrolled in a LPN program and over the next 15 years continued with my education and received my Ph.D. Mamaw passed a few years ago, but her words will always be with me to remind me that it doesn’t matter that I am a nurse it matters what KIND of nurse I am. I have been humbled to serve.
— Submitted by Paula Herndon of West Union, West Virginia