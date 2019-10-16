WILLIAMSON — After a successful first year in 2018, The Old Hospital on College Hill recently announced they would re-open in 2019 to host their haunted paranormal tours.
Tickets must be reserved in advance, according to Tug Valley CVB member Tonya Webb.
This year’s tour schedule is:
- 7-11 p.m. Thursdays in October
- 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October
- 7-11:30 p.m. Halloween Night, Thursday, Oct. 31.
This year, tours of the old hospital will take “patients” to a total of four floors, including three new floors that were not visited in 2018, and will offer a haunted glimpse into the hospital’s past.
This year tickets will be $20 per person while children ages 5 and under get in for free. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com.
All participants much sign a disclaimer/waiver prior to taking the tour.
The event is being hosted by the Valley Area CVB, Williamson Memorial Hospital and The Mountaineer Hotel.
For more information, contact the CVB at 304-235-5240 or visit https://www.facebook.com/collegehillhospital/.