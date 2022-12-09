“And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn (Luke 2:7).”
Many Christmas sermons have been preached about the infamous innkeeper of Bethlehem. He was known for denying the family of Jesus a place to stay during tax season. It was a busy time of year that brought many visitors to the small town. Joseph and Mary had to scramble to find lodging before she gave birth. This led to the world changing event of Jesus being born in a manger. As the Lord gave himself for the sins of the world, the world should make room for him.
What if the innkeeper would have found a place for Jesus? Many visitors travel from around the world to visit holy landmarks associated with the life of Jesus. This includes the Garden Tomb, Mount of Olives and churches that mark great events like the crucifixion of Christ. The Church of the Nativity is specifically known for the celebration of his birth. Everywhere Jesus walked, extraordinary miracles took place and lives were changed. How could the innkeepers' business have drastically changed if the Savior of the World was born there? It would have become a world landmark and a booming business. Instead, no one knows where this inn is today and what has become of it. The innkeeper of Bethlehem was marked in history for not making room for Jesus.
We can all relate to this businessman mentioned in the book of Luke. Sometimes, our lives are so busy, we struggle to keep our focus. However, we do not want to miss our one critical moment with Christ. According to Revelations 3:20, he knocks at the door of our hearts like a gentleman. We can invite him to stay or like the innkeeper deny him access. How might things be different if we made him our Lord and Saviour? He can radically transform us as his plans are so much greater than we can imagine. The Lord made time for us by leaving Heaven and giving his entire life. Then he prepared a place for us all and made room in his Kingdom. In spite of the busyness of our lives, we should make room for Jesus each and every day.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.