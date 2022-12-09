Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

“And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn (Luke 2:7).”

Many Christmas sermons have been preached about the infamous innkeeper of Bethlehem. He was known for denying the family of Jesus a place to stay during tax season. It was a busy time of year that brought many visitors to the small town. Joseph and Mary had to scramble to find lodging before she gave birth. This led to the world changing event of Jesus being born in a manger. As the Lord gave himself for the sins of the world, the world should make room for him.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

