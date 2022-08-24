Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history.

Aug. 21, 1861: Confederate troops under Gen. John B. Floyd crossed the Gauley River at Carnifex Ferry, Nicholas County, and began to entrench their position. It was the beginning of what became known as the Battle of Keslers Cross Lanes.

