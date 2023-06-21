Senator Rush D. Holt, West Virginia, frequently interrupted the testimony of John L. Lewis today to ask questions of the C.I.O Chief as he appeared before the Senate and House labor Committees. Lewis gave his flat endorsement of the Black-Connery bill which is aimed to curtail sweatshop conditions and setting of a wage and hour law for American industry, 6/7/37
Oak Park, an amusement park in Preston County, opened on June 19, 1909.
The West Virginia capitol was officially dedicated on June 20, 1932. Construction had begun in 1924.
President John F. Kennedy made his last appearance in West Virginia on the state’s 100th birthday on June 20, 1963.
Musician Kathy Mattea, pictured at the 2009 WV Music Hall of Fame induction, was born on June 21, 1959.
A tornado struck Shinnston and the surrounding area, killing 103 people and injuring hundreds more, on June 23, 1944.
Eight inches of rain fell in a 12-hour period on June 23, 2016. The Meadow, Cherry and Elk rivers, as well as Howard Creek, flooded downtowns and The Greenbrier resort, killing 23 people.
