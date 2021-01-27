In the winter months, we tend to focus on supporting our immune system, and while immunity might be our primary focus, we are learning that now more than ever we should also focus on supporting healthy lung function. While there can be some crossover between immune-supporting supplements and lung health, here are three of my favorite supplements for lung support.
Cordyceps: Cordyceps is a mushroom that has been prized for thousands of years in traditional Chinese medicine and has recently became a popular supplement for endurance athletes. This mushroom is known to promote healthy lung function and to support healthy energy levels. I prefer the powdered form of this mushroom for adding to drinks, but it is also available in capsules and is sometimes combined with other lung-supporting or energizing supplements.
Boswellia: This resin from the frankincense tree has been shown to provide respiratory support as well as supporting a healthy immune system. Many will recognize this supplement for being included in joint health and other inflammatory support supplements. It’s not only an all-star for joint health, but many practitioners consider this one of the most important lung health supplements on the market. To support healthy lungs, look for a capsule that contains other beneficial ingredients like thyme and myrtle leaf.
N-Acetyl-Cystine: Commonly referred to as NAC, this nutrient is a precursor to an important antioxidant called glutathione. Often suggested for liver support, NAC also shines when it comes to supporting the lungs and respiratory tract. Recently, quite a few very promising clinical studies have demonstrated NAC to be beneficial in multiple aspects of lung and immune health, so I’d say that we will continue to hear much more about this important nutrient in the future. Look for a supplement with around 600 mg of NAC, and talk with your doctor to see if they suggest a larger dose.Keeping our lungs healthy is very important at the moment. So, keep supporting your immune system, but consider adding in a supplement or two to give your lungs a little extra help during colder months and times of seasonal allergies.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 16 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.