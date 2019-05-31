liam_72446.jpg

Dylan Vidovich/The Logan Banner Chapmanville resident Liam Farley won first place for Youth Old-Time Fiddle (age 15 and under) at the 2019 Vandalia Gathering in Charleston.

At the Vandalia Gathering over the weekend, some of West Virginia's best old-time musicians, liars and bakers competed for top honors.

According to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, here are the winners:

Youth Old-Time Fiddle (age 15 and under)

1st place - Liam Farley, Chapmanville

2nd place - Sydnee Stricklin, Hurricane

3rd place - Mallory Hindman, Reader

Old-Time Fiddle (age 59 and under)

1st place - Tessa Dillon, Morgantown

2nd place - Jesse Milnes, Valley Bend

3rd place - Andy Fitzgibbon, Montrose

4th place - Jesse Pearson, Huntington

5th place - Ben Davis, Marlinton

Senior Old-Time Fiddle (age 60 and over)

1st place - Gerry Milnes, Elkins

2nd place - Jenny Allinder, St. Albans

3rd place - David Bing, Gandeeville

4th place - Bob Smakula, Elkins

5th place - Jim Mullins, St. Albans

Mandolin (all ages)

1st place - Sawyer Chapman, Charleston

2nd place - Seth Marstiller, Mill Creek

3rd place - Robin Kessinger, St. Albans

4th place - Luke Shamblin, Elkiew

5th place - Isaac Putnam, Kenna

Bluegrass Banjo (all ages)

1st place - Nick Freeman, Charleston

2nd place - Jake Eddy, Parkersburg

3rd place - Jake Stover, Red House

4th place - Seth Marstiller, Mill Creek

5th place - Jared Long, Frametown

Lap Dulcimer (all ages)

1st place - Nick Freeman, Charleston

2nd place - Ezra Drumheller, Prosperity

3rd place - Tish Westman, Beckley

4th place - Martha Turley, Ona

Old-Time Banjo (59 and under)

1st place - Hunter Walker, Beckley

2nd place - Pete Kosky, Charleston

3rd place - Cody Jordan, Charleston

4th place - Jarrod Saul, Sumerco

5th place - Trevor Hammons, Marlinton

Senior Old-Time Banjo (age 60 and over)

1st place - Paul Gartner, Yawkey

2nd place - Gerry Milnes, Elkins

3rd place - Jim Mullins, St. Albans

4th place - David Bing, Gandeeville

5th place - John Davis, Ivydale

Youth Flatpick Guitar (age 15 and under)

1st place - Hazel Riley, Hillsboro

Flatpick Guitar (all ages)

1st place - Robin Kessinger, St. Albans

2nd place - Matt Lindsey, Culloden

3rd place - Dan Kessinger, St. Marys

4th place - Isaac Putnam, Kenna

5th place - Jarrod Saul, Sumerco

Liars (all ages)

Biggest Liar (1st place and Goldenseal magazine's Golden Shovel award) James Froemel, Maidesville

Bigger Liar (2nd place) Gary Buchanan, Preston

Big Liar (3rd place) Suzy McGinley, Ripley

Youth (age 15 and under, and Goldenseal magazine's Golden Shovel award) Zane Wilkinson, Ovapa

Classic Cookies (all ages)

1st place - Hannah Potter, Sissonville

2nd place - Maureen Cremeans, St. Albans

3rd place - Ashley Susan Hale, Charleston

Youth (age 15 and under)

Kendall Atkins, Scott Depot

