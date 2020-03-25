Born on July 15, 1938, to a coal-mining father and a stay-at-home mom, Robert Lawson and his two brothers and sister grew up in Whitman, where their parents instilled them with the values of hard work, citizenry and freedom.
“We lived in a five-room house at the upper end of Whitman Creek,” said Joyce Porter, Robert’s sister, of Chapmanville.
A business-college graduate and a retired purchasing agent with the former Guyan Machinery Company, the 80-year-old Porter has fond memories of that time.
“We had all we needed but nothing extra,” she said. “We burned coal for heating and cooking. We had little, but above all else, we had the total support and love of each other. {span}Bob was very protective of his little sister.”
Lawson graduated from Logan High at the top of his class in 1956. After graduation, he attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, the first co-educational and racially integrated college in the South.
“I got admitted to Berea (College in Berea, Kentucky), where I could go to school free of charge, and graduated in 1960,” Lawson said. “Berea obtained a scholarship for me that allowed me to start law school at Tulane University, where I stayed for only one year.”
After deciding that he had no interest in practicing law in Louisiana, Lawson continued his legal education at the University of Kentucky, where he graduated at the top of his class in 1963. By 1965, he had joined the faculty there.
Aside from practicing and teaching law, Lawson is also a published author. In 1984, the Ohio University Press published “Beverly Hills Supper Club: The Anatomy of a Nightclub Fire.” In 1977, the state of Kentucky suffered the second-worst nightclub fire in the history of the country, which resulted in the deaths of 165 people and the injuries of another 200. All of the resulting evidence from the investigation was submitted to a Kentucky grand jury, but the grand jury concluded that there were no grounds for the indictment of anyone, which created a strong public outcry. Lawson was asked by the state’s attorney general to reinvestigate the fire and determine if a second grand jury should be impaneled to reconsider the indictments.
In 2017, the University Press of Kentucky published “Who Killed Betty Gail Brown: Murder, Mistrial, Mystery.” In 1961, 19-year-old Betty Gail Brown, a student at Transylvania University in Lexington, was found dead in her car, the victim of strangulation with her own brassiere. For two years, the Lexington police investigated the case, but it became cold due to lack of evidence. In 1965, a 33-year-old drunken drifter named Alex Arnold confessed to the murder while incarcerated on an unrelated charge in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Because Arnold was indigent and couldn’t afford his own counsel, Lawson served as his defense attorney.
Lawson has also been a champion for law reform.
“I’ve spent the last 10 years or so of my career trying to promote criminal law reform in the state of Kentucky,” he said, “aimed at an enormous problem that’s been produced by two well-known and tragically political moves.”
Those political moves are the “War on Crime” of the 1980s and the “War on Drugs” of the 1990s. The state of Kentucky has gone from having 3,000 inmates in 1974 to 25,000 today. It has also gone from two state prisons to 10, all grossly overcrowded. Lawson has visited three of the state prisons and 12 of its jails to get a first-hand look. He has testified to committees of the state legislature, urging them to address the predicament, and he has worked with the media to generate public support for prison reform.
“So far, I’ve had no more than a trivial impact,” he said, “but I’ll continue my efforts in this area.”
Lawson says the part of his career he has cherished the most has been teaching. He retired in 2015.
“Over the period of 50 years, I had the pleasure of sharing my knowledge of the law with somewhere between 6,000 and 7,000 students,” he said.
He has twice received the University of Kentucky’s Great Teacher Award (1981 and 2001) and in 2001 received the Outstanding Professor Award by the Kentucky Advocates for Higher Education, which represents all of the state’s public colleges and universities. In 1996, he was inducted into the University of Kentucky College of Law Hall of Fame.
Lawson also served twice as the dean of the law school (1971-1973 and 1982-1988) and continued to teach law classes.
“Although I ended my work with students in 2015,” he said, “I only wish that I could do it all over again.”
Lawson often comes to southern West Virginia to visit relatives. After all these years and accolades, he hasn’t forgotten his roots.
According to Joyce Porter, her brother is an easygoing, humble man who loves his family.
“I had open-heart surgery,” she said, “and he called me every night for about two months. He’s just a common ol’ West Virginian. He loves West Virginia. He hasn’t forgotten his hometown. That’s for sure.”