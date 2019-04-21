HD Media
CHARLESTON - The 26th annual West Virginia Senior Sports Classic (WVSSC), the multi-sport competition for seniors, will be Thursday, May 2, through Saturday, May 4, primarily in the Charleston area.
For the first time, Humana Inc. will be the games' presenting sponsor.
Several hundred athletes from West Virginia and beyond are expected to participate, ranging in age from 50 to 90-plus years old.
They will compete within age groups in 17 individual and team sports, including archery, basketball, cycling, golf, pickleball, racquetball, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field and volleyball.
Medals will be awarded for first, second, and third place finishes in each sport.
"We're excited to begin our second quarter-century of hosting this outstanding competition for our state's senior athletes, who take great pride in taking part in this special event," said Harold Vealey, director of the West Virginia Senior Sports Classic. "Sports, recreation, and exercise enhance our quality of life, and we salute the dedicated participants who give these games their all."
The public is invited to come watch the competitions, which will be held mainly at venues in and around Charleston.
The racquetball competition will take place in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
"This multi-sport event is a wonderful way for these inspiring athletes to come together in the spirit of competition and fellowship, and for West Virginians to have the chance to celebrate and support them," said Eric Bohannon, Humana regional president for Medicare in West Virginia.
For more information on the West Virginia Senior Sports Classic, visit www.wvssc.com or call 304-205-1565. Participation is open to anyone who will be age 50 by Dec. 31, 2019; see specific registration deadlines at www.wvssc.com.