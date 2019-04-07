With spring just a couple weeks away, it's prime time to make plans for some of the region's great music festivals popping up in June and July.
Here's a look at just a few of the region's music fests.
Mountain Music Festival at
ACE Adventure Resort
One of West Virginia's outdoors destinations, ACE Adventure Resort in the New River Gorge, hosts its 6th annual Mountain Music Festival May 30 through June 2.
Enjoy more than 25 eclectic bands on a beautiful mountaintop main stage, an intimate campground stage and one lake-side as well.
Some of acts playing the fest include Tyler Childers, The Floozies, Big Something, The Wooks, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, The Werks, People's Blues of Richmond, The Dividends, Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound and more.
There's also a wealth of food, arts, crafts and outdoors vendors, visual artists, workshops, camping, and epic adventures in the New River Gorge from whitewater rafting and ziplining, to hiking, mountain bike riding, disc golf and swimming at the Wonderland Waterpark, a spring-fed five-acre lake with ziplines, giant inflatables to climb and more. Go online at http://mountainmusicfestwv.com/.
2019 Bunbury Music Festival
Fall Out Boy, Greta Van Fleet, The 1975, Girl Talk and Run The Jewels will headline the 2019 Bunbury Music Festival, by PromoWest Productions. One of the country's premier music festivals now celebrating its eighth year, Bunbury will return to downtown Cincinnati's Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove, transforming the banks of the Ohio River into a vibrant three-day festival experience May 31-June 29. Bunbury has received critical acclaim from Billboard, USA Today, Pollstar and Yahoo! Music, and was named among the Top 16 Music Festivals by CNN Travel in 2017. Joining the 2019 headliners is a jam-packed, eclectic lineup of national, regional and local acts including: NF, Machine Gun Kelly, Stone Temple Pilots, Sublime with Rome, Dashboard Confessional, Clutch, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, lovelytheband and more.
General Admission and VIP weekend passes are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. For ticket information and pricing visit BunburyFestival.com/tickets. For vendor, volunteer and sponsor information, visit BunburyFestival.com.
The Nelsonville Music Festival
The 15th annual Nelsonville Music Festival takes place June 6-9 in Nelsonville, Ohio (on the campus of Hocking College) featuring more than 60 musical acts in four days on multiple stages along with on-site camping, artisan vendors, kids activities, food, a beer garden, and more.
Some of the acts this year will be Mavis Staples, Death Cab for Cutie, The Breeders, Tyler Childers, Thee Oh Sees, Mandolin Orange, Todd Snider, The War and The Treaty, Molly Burch and many more.
NMF is a presentation of Stuart's Opera House. Billboard has called Nelsonville Music Festival "one of the best kept secrets of the U.S. music festival circuit. Catch live music on multiple stages including the main stage, a picturesque Porch Stage, the small No-Fi Cabin featuring artists performing with no electricity, and the free Boxcar Stage with music from an old train car turned into a stage backdrop and mural. NMF is a Zero Waste event, diverting over 92% of the waste created at the festival from the landfill in 2018 with recycling and composting. All kids 12 and under are free and the festival features a huge kids area with activities all weekend.
You can find out more about Stuart's by visiting stuartsoperahouse.org and http://nelsonvillefest.org/
Bikes, BBQ, & Bluegrass Festival
For the past two years the City of Point Pleasant's Parks & Rec Committee, in partnership with local bicycling advocacy group BikePoint, has hosted a growing event known as Bikes & BBQ. This year it expands to the "Bikes, BBQ, and Bluegrass Festival" which is set for Saturday, June 8.
During the BBQ competition and bicycle rides, we'll have three bands performing on Main Street to really bolster the Americana feel we're shooting for with this festival. Folks will be able to visit downtown and enjoy great BBQ vendors, fun conversation with BBQ competitors, and music that defines our Appalachian roots! The bands that will be jamming throughout the day will be 5:42, McDowell & Nancy, and a jam session by several local pickers.
Following the festivities of the day, there will be a ticketed event at the Riverfront Amphitheater hosting three great bluegrass bands! Those bands include "The Half Bad Bluegrass Band" from Lewisburg, WV, "The JackTowne Ramblers," and "Alan Bibey & Grasstowne" both out of North Carolina.
Tickets online at itickets.com/events/417936 for $18. Tickets at the gate on June 8th for $20. Go online at Facebook.com/bikepoint and Bikepointpleasant.org/bikesbbq.
The Ohio River Revival
The inaugural The Ohio River Revival will take place on Saturday, June 29, at the Ironton Riverfront with a day-long free music festival that will include food and craft vendors. Bands will include: Asheville's red-hot Town Mountain, festival favorite progressive bluegrasss unit, Restless Leg String Band, The Shelf Life String Band out of Pittsburgh. Additional bands include: String Therapy, Moonshine Crossing, Big Rock and the Candyass Mountain Boys, Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow, Knockin' Spirits, Paul Wag and Friends, Coal Cave Hollow, Sour Mash String Band.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/theohioriverrevival and www.ohioriverrevival.org for more info.
If you would like to help sponsor Ohio River Revival or are interested in vending or volunteering, please call Bob Delong at 740-550-2002 or email theohioriverrevival@gmail.com.
Festival of The Red
Takes place June 28-30 at Natural Bridge Campground in the Red River Gorge in Slade, Ky. The second annual Festival of The Red has 29 musicians/bands that will be taking the stage over three days with a genre ranging from Appalachian, to Americana, to Folk. Primitive camping will be included with purchase of a ticket, or check out sponsors for other lodging options.
Musical acts include Justin Wells, Laid Back Country Picker, Chelsea Nolan, Eric Bolander, Sean Whiting, Jeremy Short, The Local Honeys, Josh Nolan, and many more. There will also be food and artisan vendors and beer on tap.
Go online at www.festivalofthered.com.
4848 Festival
All Good Presents, curators of the seminal All Good Music Festival, returns to West Virginia with the debut 4848 Festival headlined by two nights of Greensky Bluegrass and Umphrey's McGee.
As an alternative to the campout festival, the inaugural 4848 Festival is offering festival lovers an evolved summer experience. Taking place July 11-13 atop Snowshoe Mountain in Snowshoe, (at 4848' above sea level), patrons get everything a festival has to offer, while experiencing premier accommodations within the resort's Mountain Village, complete with modern amenities atypical to a three-day summer festival.
4848 Festival performing artists include: Greensky Bluegrass (two nights), Umphrey's McGee,The Infamous Stringdusters, Lettuce, Railroad Earth, The Marcus King Band, Billy Strings,Turkuaz
Fruition, Rayland Baxter, Orgone, Ragin Fyah, The Nth Power, Cris Jacobs Band, The Hip Abduction, Ghost of Paul Revere, Joshua Davis and Nathan Moore.
A wide variety of 4848 Festival ticket packages including everything from Mountain Village condo-like accommodations, VIP suites, to GA rooms as well as primitive tent camping options go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 via www.4848Festival.com.