May is charging out of the gates with a Kentucky Derby number of good times to be had - and some great weather, to boot. Here's a look at all of the good times to be had indoors and out.
The first Ramp It Up! celebration
The first Ramp It Up! ramp celebration in the Lost Paddle at ACE Adventure Resort in Oak Hill, West Virginia, celebrates a regional culinary delicacy and the coming of spring in the West Virginia mountains. Enjoy a ramp-focused dining experience. Menu items include Wood-Fired Ramp & Potato Pizza, Ramp O'roni Rolls, Ramp Quiche, Ramp Meatloaf and more. Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company will provide pairings with selected dishes while live music fills the air. Tickets are $12 advance or $15 day of event. Youth tickets are $5 advance or $9 at the door.
The burrito bar kicks off
season with Larry Keel
The popular New River Gorge music venue, The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill in Lansing, West Virginia, gets its season off to a rowdy start with a double bill of The Larry Keel Experience and local jazz-juiced funk rockers, Black Garlic, at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Keel, who is based out of Lexington, Virginia, has become a jam-festival favorite the world over with his triple threat as a singer, monster-flat-picker and ace songwriter.
Keel is touring as The Larry Keel Experience, which features his wife, Jenny, on bass and mandolin master Jared Pool.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Text 304-640-8235 and leave name and number of tickets requested.
Rolls Royce Roadtrip to the
Greenbrier for Concours D'Elegance
Bentley's newly redesigned 2020 Continental GT Convertible has made its way to the United States, and the first chance for the American audience to get a glimpse of the luxury car maker's newest offering will come at The Greenbrier Concours d'Elegance from Friday-Sunday, May 3-5, at The Greenbrier.
In conjunction with event sponsor Bentley Tysons, The Greenbrier Concours d'Elegance will first unveil the pinnacle open-top grand tourer at its Welcome Reception at 6 p.m. Friday, May 3. Other events are scheduled. Visit GreenbrierConcours.com.
World War II Living History Weekend
West Virginia's World War II living history weekend is set for Friday-Saturday, May 3-4, in downtown Fayetteville. This event is being hosted by the World War II Living History Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing history to life and committed to historical accuracy to educate future generations.
Watch history come to life with authentic recreations of Allied and Axis army encampments. Relive the stories of our veterans as they preserve history and honor the greatest generation. West Virginia native Woody Williams, the sole surviving Marine from WWII to wear the Medal of Honor, is scheduled to attend. Friday starts with a themed dinner at The Station followed by a 1940s party at the Southside Junction.
On Saturday, there will be parade with WWII vets and period vehicles, a WWII Fashion Show, a Meet a Vet Tent, WWII reenactments, authentic displays and demos, a victory Garden, a Biergarten, food booths, the Everley Sisters sing The Andrews Sisters and more. Visit https://visitfayettevillewv.com/things-to-do/world-war-ii-weekend-west-virginia/.
Girls Night Out 2019
"Breakfast at Tiffany's" at 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Williamson Fire Department. Sponsored by the GFWC-Williamson Woman's Club. Proceeds benefit the Tug Valley Recovery Shelter. Tickets, $20. Vendors, auction, dinner and more. Call 606-794-3564.
The Chief Logan caterpillar craze
You've seen butterflies flying around, but what do they look like before they get their wings? Join Naturalist Lauren Cole at 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 4-5, at Chief Logan State Park Shelter #3 to learn all about caterpillars - what they are, how they live, what they eat and what they become. Chief Logan State Park is creating Pollinator Zones to expand Monarch and West Virginia White butterfly conservation efforts. Learning about caterpillars helps understand what plants help butterflies and what plants harm the larva. This activity is free to attend and open to the public. Please wear closed toe shoes or boots.
First Fridays in Princeton and Lewisburg
It's the first Friday of the month and that means the art scene is popping off in Princeton along the Mercer Street Grassroots District and in downtown Lewisburg.
Explore Princeton's blossoming downtown with shopping, special deals, music, dining, art and family fun.
In downtown Lewisburg, it's Fridays After Five, an after-work event (5 to 9 p.m.) packed with live music, artist receptions, special events and more.
Take me out to the flea market and sales
The West Virginia Miners parking area becomes the hot spot for great deals as its hosts a local flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays this summer at the Linda K. Epling Stadium. Get a great find for Mother's Day and note that the flea market will not be open next Saturday, May 11.
Chapmanville will host a Free Yard Sale Day, Saturday, May 4. Some spaces available outside the Tracy Vickers Center for those who live outside city limits. Contact the Town Hall.
Tamarack Hosts Yoga Brunch
Get a healthy start to the day on Saturday, May 4, with a Yoga Brunch that runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Tamarack in Beckley. The morning begins with an hour long, all levels yoga session. Following the session, folks can enjoy a healthy brunch paired with a Mimosa Bar.
Admission is $20 and includes yoga, brunch and mimosas. This event will take place outside on the Conference Center Terrace. Attendees will need bring their own mats.
One Night in Memphis
Take a trip down to West Tennessee and the birth of rock 'n' roll as The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton presents "One Night in Memphis" at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4.
Created and directed by John Mueller, "One Night in Memphis" is the number one and official tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley performed live and starring former cast members of the Broadway smash Million Dollar Quartet.
Enjoy more than 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950s rock and roll music. Tickets are $25.
Go online at https://www.chuckmathenacenter.org.
Live Music In SWV
Check out Resin at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, rocking the Hot Cup, 201 Stratton St, Logan.
Liam Farley with special guest Coal-Fired Band, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Rose G. Smith Theater, Williamson. Tickets are $10 at www.itickets.com or Hannah's Pawn Shop or the Coal House in downtown Williamson. Door tickets are $15, cash only.
14th annual Steve 'Duco'
Ratz Memorial Ride
Hosted by Logan Motorcycle Sales, the ride takes place from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the ride starts at 1 p.m. at Logan Motorcycle Sales. $20 per rider, $10 per passenger. All proceeds go to the June Harless Children's Shelter.
Moore the force be with you
Country hitmaker Justin Moore, who rocked the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on the American Made Tour with Lee Brice and Brett Young in April 2017, is back and bringing friends.Moore, who has seven career No.1 hits including "Somebody Else Will"and "You Look Like I Need a Drink," will be bringing a special guest, Dillon Carmichael from Kentucky and West Virginia's own veteran festival favorites, The Davisson Brothers, for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4 date.A Burgin, Kentucky, singer/songwriter, the 25-year-old Carmichael has recorded four projects including his national debut, "Hell On An Angel" that was produced by Dave Cobb - the studio guru behind country radio powerhouses like Chris Stapleton and Zac Brown Band. Carmichael landed on Artist To Watch lists from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Taste of Country, Pandora, and more, reached #2 at Country radio's Most Added chart with his debut radio single, "Dancing Away With My Heart," electrified festival crowds from CMA Fest to Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks and earned tour dates with Aaron Lewis, Dwight Yoakam, Trace Adkins, The Cadillac Three and A Thousand Horses among others.West Virginia's own Davisson Brothers Band, who are now based in Nashville, have also been added to the lineup. Hailed by Rolling Stone Country as one of the "10 New Country Artists You Need To Know," Davisson Brothers Band blend up bluegrass, country and rock that has made them favorites at festivals and clubs in the region.Tickets are $49.75 and $29.75 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Box Office, charge by phone at 800-745-3000, and online at www.Ticketmaster.com.
Camden Park open for the season
A Tri-State tradition since 1903, the family-run, family-fun Camden Park is now open weekends in May.
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5, and the park will be open May 11-12, 18-19, and May 25-27 for the Memorial Day Weekend.
The park, which is also hosting its 72nd annual School Days on May 9, 16, 23, and 30 (with a theme of The World of Heraldry), features more than 30 rides and attractions including the historic Big Dipper, kiddie rides, old-fashion Midway games, the Swan Lake Paddleboats, WV Adventure MiniGolf and Aunt Dovie's Petting Farm.
Admission is $16.49 when you buy online. Check out more information on Camden Park as well as coupons and discounts at camdenpark.com or by calling 304-429-4321.
Celebrate comic books
Not all heroes wear capes, but most do and most come from the pages of Comic Books. Come out and marvel at the wild world of comics books during the 18th annual Free Comic Book Day that runs Saturday, May 4.
Local shows will have a host of about 50 different free comic books including Marvel Comics "Spider-Man" and "The Avengers," as well as titles based popular television shows including "Doctor Who," "Riverdale," and "Stranger Things." DC comics has a preview of "Under The Moon" a new young adult graphic novel about the origin of Catwoman.
Local shops participating include Comic World in Huntington, The Inner Geek in Huntington and Ashland and Purple Earth Comics in Huntington, and Superhero Creamery & T-Shirt Factory at the Ashland Town Center.
Tom Kane, the voice actor of Yoda in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Professor Utonium in "The Powerpuff Girls," and Darwin in "The Wild Thornberries," will be signing at Inner Geek from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Ashland and at the Huntington store (at Pullman Square) from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.