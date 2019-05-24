We've tripped the sunlight fantastic, and summer is on the way.
It's the three-day Memorial Day Weekend, and we've got enough time this weekend for it all.
Start the list now and check it off later.
From cookouts and music, to brews, homecomings, festivals, road-trips, yard sales, outdoors fun and, of course, a pause to remember those good people who are no longer with us at a Memorial Day parade or a ceremony near you.
Here's a look at just a few of the wild and wonderful things to dig into this Memorial Day Weekend.
Hit the highway for
the region's biggest yard sale
Gas up and hit the Country Music Highway this weekend as that 144-mile-long ribbon of highway through the hills hosts the Highway 23 Yard Sale that runs from Greenup County all the way down to Letcher County, Kentucky.
The 12th annual sale coordinates sales along the highway that runs through seven counties from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 23-25.
Oh play me some killer
music at The Burrito Bar
The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill in Lansing, W.Va., hosts two of the region's top singer songwriters, the nationally touring Americana artists William Matheny and John R. Miller.
Show time is 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, to see Matheny, the Mannington, W.Va., nationally touring artist who has twice played Mountain Stage and who has popped onto a ton of tastemakers' lists with two stellar recordings - 2017's "Strange Constellations" LP and last spring's EP "Moon Over Kenova."
A former member of the internationally touring unit The Fox Hunt, John R. Miller, an Eastern Panhandle native has been back and forth between there and Nashville, making name for himself. Miller was featured on Mountain Stage with his band The Engine Lights, performing songs off of his new album, "The Trouble You Follow."
Go online at https://www.jrmillermusic.com and http://williammatheny.com.
Pipestem opens amphitheater
Head down to Pipestem Resort State Park where they are opening up their Pipestem Outdoor Amphitheater with a free Saturday night concert by the East River Mountain Town Band at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25.
An evening of music by a community town band performing an eclectic mix of classical, popular and patriotic concert band music. This ensemble of 60-plus members is directed by Concord University graduate and retired Mercer County music teacher Mel Saunders. Admission is free and open to the public.
While at Pipestem be sure to check out the new Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tour. Accommodations range from cabins and campgrounds to two full-service lodges - McKeever on the rim of the Bluestone Gorge, and Mountain Creek, accessible by aerial tram at the bottom of the gorge.
Get Laid Back on the Lake
At 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Paintsville Lake State Park, Staffordsville, Ky., Trail Town is partnering with Paintsville Lake State Park and Floater's Marina to bring you Laid Back on the Lake. Enjoy a fun evening of paddling on the lake that includes the inaugural Memorial Day Mile Kayak Race.
There will be three age/ability categories, great prizes, trophies and more.
As always, the marina will have kayaks for rent, and there will be awesome live local music and a kayak give-away.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/PJCTrailTown/.
Take a hike with ACE
At 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, meet up for the ACE Adventure Gear Monthly Hike.
Lace up your hiking boots and join ACE Adventure Gear for the first hike in the monthly hiking series. They will meet at the Kaymoor Top parking area and embark from there on a 4.5 mile hike. Levi Moore will lead the way on the difficult to strenuous hike.
Farmers market opening
Come hear some live music and support fresh, local agriculture over at the Opening Day Celebration at Williamson Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at 3rd Avenue and Harvey Street in the City Gym parking lot. Enjoy some Tex Mex cuisine from Fat Boy Tacos food truck of Chapmanville and some live music by Alex Blankenship at 11 a.m. Saturday as part of the Music at the Market series.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/WilliamsonFarmersMarket/.
Live on the Levee
Moses Auto Group Live on the Levee at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston kicks off its season with Santa Cruz and The Unit from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.
This free Friday night concert series welcomes all to enjoy local, regional and national acts at Haddad River Front Park. The Schoenbaum Stage will come to life with live music that can be seen and heard from land or water. Food and beverage vendors will also line the Kanawha Boulevard, featuring many local restaurants.
The Moses Auto Group Live on the Levee takes place every Friday from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/liveonthelevee/.
Mingo County
Memorial Day Parade
The Mingo County Memorial Day Parade and Recognition ceremony is set for noon Monday, May 27, at the Mingo County Courthouse.
To participate, visit www.facebook.com/King-Coal-Festival, email kingcoalfestival@yahoo.com or call 304-235-0909. Vendors may register for $20, with setup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Musicians are invited to register to perform patriotic music.
Sean Whiting and Mark
Cline Bates at Melody's
Paintsville, Kentucky's Sean Whiting returns to Melody's, 331 Neville St., Beckley, on Friday, May 24, with West Virginia's own Mark Cline Bates, who was recently featured on Mountain Stage.
Born in the mountains of West Virginia and raised in the hills of eastern Kentucky, Sean Whiting is a singer/songwriter based out of the small eastern Kentucky town of Paintsville in Johnson County, which is also known for being the former home of Chris Stapleton, Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle. With noted influences like the Allman Brothers, Free, ZZ Top, Stone Temple Pilots and Hank Williams Jr., his style is a unique blend of blues, rock and country known to some as Appalachian Rock. Whiting has a brand new album, "High Expectations" on Eastwood Records out of Louisville. Bates, who was on the sold out Mountain Stage show in January with Leftover Salmon and others, just released his fifth full length album titled "King Of The Crows" in April.
Show time is 10 p.m. for those 21 and up. Cover is $5. Go online at http://markclinebates.com and http://www.seanwhiting.com.
Grooving at The Grove
The Grove in Fayetteville fires up two big nights of music. Shane Meade & the Sound return on Friday, May 24. Show time is 8 p.m. Cover is $5.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Voodoo Circuit returns to The Grove.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/thegrovewv/.
The Boatmen Reunion Show
At 9 p.m. Friday, May 24, head up to Rock City Cake Company in Charleston for a short reunion tour of the four-piece Beckley band The Boatmen. The band is fueled by the phenomenal talents of lead guitar player and keyboardist Randy Gilkey, guitarist Matt Mullins, percussionist Robert Gross and songwriter Nick Durm.
Also on the bill Friday is The Parachute Brigade, an indie/folk/rock band from Beckley, that has appeared on Mountain Stage. And the blue-collar country blues of Tony Harrah and the Fly Over States.
BrewGrass at Heritage Station
Taps at Heritage Station presents the second annual BrewGrass festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Heritage Station, 210 11th St., Huntington, featuring a zesty blend of brews and good music.
There'll be more than 70 beers from a host of breweries from around West Virginia and beyond as well as a steady stream of tunes from Moonshine Crossing, Sour Mash String Band, and Matt Petty and the Whiskey Chasers. VIP session music will be by Jon Bassin.
There will also be local merch and food trucks/vendors, including Abby Shae Bakes, Southside Sliders and more. Taps will also be host an after-party with live music from Barry and Noah Frazee starting at 8 p.m. on their deck.
Tickets are $40. The event is rain or shine and is tent covered. Go online at https://www.facebook.com/TapsatHeritage/.
Park it at Camden for
Woody Pines and more
The family-run Camden Park kicks its season into full gear this Memorial Day weekend.
Located just five miles west of Huntington at the sign of the happy clown, Camden Park will be open 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, May 26-27.
Some of the Memorial Day special attractions includes live music at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday by Nashville roots music rambler Woody Pines, who has toured the globe playing original tunes and boiling up infectious roots blends of country, old-time, ragtime and blues.
Opening this weekend is one of the Park's new permanent attractions, Aunt Dovie's Petting Farm with more than 25 farm animals for petting, riding and photo ops. Camden Park has more than 30 rides and attractions including the Big and Lil' Dippers, the log flume, the Kite Flier, the kids rides, the Midway, the Arcade and local food including its famed Pronto Pup.
Visit camdenpark.com.
43rd annual Vandalia Gathering
Head over to the Capitol Complex in Charleston Friday through Sunday for the 43rd annual Vandalia Gathering, a celebration of all things Appalachian from arts, crafts and quilts, to food, fiddles and even a tall tale or too.
Enjoy and indoors and out cultural buffet of music, dance, stories, craft and old time activities and games for young'uns at this free festival hosted by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
Vandalia kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday in the State Theater with an awards ceremony for quilt and wall-hanging winners and the presentation of the 2019 Vandalia Award, the state's highest folklife honor, to Dwight Diller, a world-renowned clawhammer banjo player, fiddle player and teacher. During the evening performances, three other members of the Vandalia family will be honored posthumously: George "The Earl of Elkview" Daugherty, Marvine Loving and Judson Wallace. The concert will include a musical tribute to Daugherty, featuring Roger Bryant, Buddy Griffin and others; a musical tribute to Loving, featuring Bobby Taylor; a musical tribute to Wallace, featuring Bare Bones and others; and the High Ridge Ramblers.
A Saturday evening concert starts at 7 p.m. in the State Theater and will feature performances by Bil Lepp; the Modock Rounders; Appalachian Country Cloggers; Gerry Milnes; Bobby Taylor and Kanawha Tradition; Bryant Underwood; Buddy Griffin; Terry Vaughan; and Robert Shafer and Johnny Staats.
The full free outdoors fest runs 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday out on the State Capitol Grounds with more than 30 arts and crafters as well as regional food vendors. Go online at http://www.wvculture.org/vandalia/.
Keep me out at the ballgame
The West Virginia Power practically sets up camp this week welcoming in the Greensboro Grasshoppers and Lexington Legends to town for their longest homestand of the 2019 season from May 21-28. The Power's upcoming home stretch is loaded with all of your favorite weekly promotions, a special Memorial Day matinee game and an exclusive Austin Meadows camo jersey bobblehead giveaway on Redneck Night May 25.
On Saturday, enjoy country music going all night long, several in-game rednecked out promos, a redneck-themed Food and Beverage stand for the night and so much more. Send in pictures of your trucks before the game and we will hold an in-game vote for the best truck, Additionally, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Austin Meadows camo jersey bobblehead.
Luke Sadecky will perform pregame and Autumn G postgame on the GetGoWV stage. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., while first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.
Find out more about the promotions from Friday Night Fireworks and Kidz Sunday Funday and Monday's Family Buck Night by going online at https://www.milb.com/west-virginia-power/.