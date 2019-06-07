Finally, school is out and let's not wait a second longer. Let the summer fun begin.
Here's a look at just a few things to dive into this weekend around Southern West Virginia and beyond.
Brewgrass New River
Gorge Style
Adventures on the Gorge is bringing together craft beer, live bluegrass music and whitewater rafting at the annual Brewgrass Reunion Saturday, June 8. Celebrating the anniversary of whitewater rafting in West Virginia, the adventure resort welcomes top-notch Appalachian bluegrass bands from across the state and boot-stomping adventure-lovers.
Beginning at 4 p.m., the event features countless craft creations from local breweries such as Bridge Brew Works and Weathered Ground Brewery and national favorites from the likes of Sierra Nevada. Additionally, a cider tent will be featuring Hawk Knob Cidery and Meadery, Bold Rock Hard Cider and Brewery and Swilled Dog Hard Cider.
The Long Point String Band, Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack and Wild Rumpus will perform.
Adventures on the Gorge is offering a package deal that includes admission along with two nights of camping, Saturday morning breakfast and a whitewater rafting trip on the Lower New River for $199 per person. Brewgrass Reunion tickets (tasting glass included) cost $35.
WV Renaissance Festival
Head over to Lewisburg for the opening weekend of the second annual WV Renaissance Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, at Hollow Hills Farm. First responders and military personnel are welcomed with free admission. Let's see those Vikings, barbarians, crusaders, legionaries at the daily costume contests for the Warrior's Weekend theme.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/wvrenfest/.
Celebrate Princeton Street Fair
taking it to the streets
The free Celebrate Princeton Street Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in the Mercer Street Grassroots District in downtown Princeton. The event, presented by Princeton Renaissance Project and LLyniuM entertainment, will feature special performances by Imagine Circus, live music, a magic show & flea circus, a live art mashup and other demonstrations. There will be a ferris wheel, waterslides, a maze, bounce houses, putt putt golf, a car show by A&R Productions and dozens of vendors. Grassroots District merchants will host special activities; Bucha Brewhouse & Bistro will have a sidewalk cafe with outdoor seating and a special menu, Let Your Art Shine will host outdoor painting, Hammer & Stain will offer a special Sweet & Sassy Spa Bar, Stages Music School will feature student performances at The Fountain Stage, and the day marks the one-year anniversary celebration for Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company. Other merchants will host sidewalk sales, live music and more.
Imagine Circus of Raleigh, North Carolina, will perform two shows on trapeze, aerial silks and lyra in front of The Renaissance Theater. They will also entertain on stilts, provide "hoop jams" and meet & greet with the audience. Entertainment includes The Judy Chops, Long Point String Band, After Jack and The One Voice Project.
Vendors will sell items and services from kettle corn and snow cones to essential oils and massage to fine art, crafts and face painting. Many downtown businesses will be open.
Visit celebrateprinceton.com or call 304-320-8833.
Arts to perform 'CATS' beginning June 7
Southern Coalition for the Arts is about to make some history of its own with this ground-breaking show, as this is the first time Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic "Cats" will be performed in this area. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22. There will also be a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9. All performances will take place at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College's Logan campus. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from cast members for $10. They can also be purchased by calling 304-688-2075, online by visiting TheArtsWV on Facebook or at the door on performance nights.
Explore Homes, History and Hospitality in Bramwell
The annual Bramwell Spring tour of homes will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8. This self-guided tour costs $15 (cash or check only) per person. You may purchase your tickets beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Bramwell Presbyterian Church in the center of town. There will be several historic homes open as well as shopping, lunch and a hospitality room at the Historic Depot replica. Listen to the rich history of the town presented by local historian Betty Goins prior to the tour.
This is a self-guided tour, so allow yourself ample time by coming early. The homes close promptly at 5 p.m. Call 304-248-8381.
'Mamma Mia!' outdoor drama
Get whisked away to the Greek isles at the beautiful Liz Spurlock Amphitheater in Chief Logan State Park as The Aracoma Story, Inc., dials up the disco-fueled romantic comedy, "Mamma Mia!"
Based on the hit, sing-a-long songs of the pop group ABBA, "Mamma Mia" tells the story about a mother, her daughter who is getting married, three possible fathers and a trip down the aisle with such tunes as "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," "The Winner Takes it All," "SOS" and others.
The show runs 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through June 16.
Advance tickets can be purchased from Gatti's at the Fountain Place Mall or online at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Tickets are $15 and will be available at the gate, starting at 7:30 p.m. the evening of each show. Call 304-752-0253. Go online at https://www.facebook.com/thearacomastory/.
Beach Nite Band concert
at Pipestem Amphitheater
At 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, head over to the Pipestem Outdoor Amphitheater where they are hosting the Beach Nite Band, a quartet of professional musicians.
With a Carolina beach music tradition, the evening playlist includes soul, R&B, disco, blues, boogie and memorable oldies. Beach Nite Band. Tickets are $5 at the gate. Enjoy dinner in the Bluestone Dining Room at McKeever Lodge and get a free ticket for the show.
Owl Prowl
Are you ready for a HOOT and a holler? Meet Naturalist Lauren Cole at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Museum in the Park for a short hike as they scout out everything nocturnal. The activity is interactive and educational, and concludes by 10 p.m.
Go online at https://wvstateparks.com/park/chief-logan-state-park/.
Free Fishing Days
During National Fishing and Boating Week, all states offer free fishing days. In West Virginia, Free Fishing Days will be celebrated Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9.
National Fishing and Boating Week is a national celebration of fishing and boating, an event that highlights the importance of recreational boating and fishing in enhancing our quality of life and preserving our country's natural beauty.
Learn more about National Fishing and Boating Week at www.takemefishing.org.
Phil Dirt and The Dozers
Head over to the Cliffside Amphitheater at Grandview Park where they are hosting one of America's top rock and roll oldies review acts, Phil Dirt and The Dozers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8.
With their musical talent, high energy and contagious sense of humor, Phil Dirt and the Dozers will transport you to another time and place . . . namely the 50s, 60s and 70s of Rock and Roll.
The concert is produced by Theatre West Virginia. Call 800-666-9142 or 304-256-6800 and go online at http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org.
Mountain Stage Hosts Milk Carton Kids
Mountain Stage with host Larry Groce tapes a new show at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston with The Milk Carton Kids, Steve Poltz, Vera Sola, Twisted Pine and Griffin House.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 advance, $35 day of the show.
Go online at https://www.mountainstage.org.
Capitol City Biker Bash
Rev it up in Charleston in downtown and at Haddad Riverfront Park as they host the Capitol City Biker Bash that starts Thursday and runs through Saturday, June 6-8, with a steady stream of live music, food trucks, a bike show and more.
Friday it's Live on the Levee with the Capitol City Biker Bash Bike Show at 6 p.m., Riverjam opening at 6:30 p.m. and then two sets from Stratus.
On Saturday, June 8, Biker Bash Bike Games start at 3 p.m. Bands start at 6 p.m. with Non-Friction, Ultra Sound and Dressed to Kill.
Get more info at capitolcitybikerbash.com.
Tri-State Comic Con Sets Up At The Arena
Comic Book fans unite - the Bat Signal is hovering over the Big Sandy Superstore Arena as the 8th annual Tri-Con, Tri-State Comic Convention returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8.
Founded by James Maddox and Eric Watkins, Tri-Con will feature former WWE superstar Ryback as well as an awesome collection of comic creators including Darryl Banks, Morgan Beem, Tressina Bowling, Jorge Corona, Daxiong, Justin Birch, Rob Dumo, Mark Kidwell, Jay Leisten, Tommy Patterson, Cory Smith, Beau Smith, Gavin Smith, Justin Stewart and Nick Wentland.
Also, enjoy vendors such as Purple Earth Comics, Inner Geek - Huntington, ROMA Collectibles, Super-Fly Comics & Games, a costume contest (at 5 p.m.), gaming provided by The Goblin Traders, appearances by the Mystery Machine, Black Mountain Guard and The 501st Legion Squad Corellia.
There will also be panels including a Cosplay Corner at 11 a.m., a noon panel with Beau Smith about creating the show "Wynonna Earp," a 1 p.m. Q&A with professional illustrators and at 2 p.m. a DIY session about making indie comics.
Old Central City Days
Head over to the heart of West Huntington along 14th Street West for the annual Old Central City Days, the free signature street festival sponsored by the Old Central City Association.
The free festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, at The Wild Ramp and the Gazebo. Enjoy sales at shops in the Antiques Capital of West Virginia, as well as kids activities at Cicada Books and The Wild Ramp. Village Renew-all will have plants for sale in the side yard alongside arts and Antique Booths. Alias 14W will have interactive art activities and student art exhibitors
At the gazebo enjoy free Tai Chi and Yoga at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday. Shops, vendors, food trucks and activities start at 11 a.m. Entertainment Saturday includes noon, Hannah Spurlock, 1 p.m., Blues Society All-Stars, 3 p.m., Brock Thompson, 6 p.m. Square Dance with Danny Arthur, Scott Rucker, and Cody Jordan.
Sunday entertainment includes 10 a.m. Corey Zornes, 11 a.m. Violet Radar, noon, Massing and 1:30 p.m., Electric Chemistry.
Vendors this year include Uniquely Chic, Antiques by the Creek, Limbertwig, Spiral Light Production, Soapsy Turtle, T CUP Cards & Custom Gifts, Name Rings by Kay, The Mad Glazier Studio, Bead Girl and The Cellar Door.
Find the event on Facebook @historicCentralCity.