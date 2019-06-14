It's Father's Day Weekend, and sure you could get dad some socks and sandals or some bad dad jokes, but hey, he's already got those.
One thing dads never have enough of, though, are some great memories with their kids. Here's a few ways to go have some good times with your pops this weekend in Southern West Virginia and beyond.
Raft or zip dad for free
Adventures on the Gorge in Lansing, West Virginia, just a stone's throw north of the New River Gorge Bridge, is having a Father's Day special on Sunday, June 16.
Dad rafts (Lower New River, Upper New River, Family Lower New) and/or zips (TreeTops Canopy Tour or TimberTrek Adventure Park) for free with a paying adult on Father's Day, June 16.
And if he's a really great pops, buy him a cold one at Chetty's or Smokey's after the trip.
Call 855-271-2803 or go online at www.adventuresonthegorge.com.
Theatre West Virginia kicks
off run of 'Annie'
Leapin' lizards! Opening Friday, June 14, is the beloved Broadway hit and Tony Award-winning musical "Annie." Transport yourself to 1933 and the rundown orphanage full of lively and mischievous little girls. Featuring lots of local talent, Theatre West Virginia's production of Annie runs through June 29.
All Theatre West Virginia productions take place in the beautiful 1,260-seat Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview in the New River Gorge National River outside Beckley. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly with live pre-show music at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available at www.theatrewestvirginia.org or by calling 304-256-6800 or by visiting the Cliffside Amphitheatre Box Office one hour before shows.
Renaissance Festival
Head over to Lewisburg for the second annual WV Renaissance Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, at Hollow Hills Farm that runs four weekends in June. The theme this weekend is Pirates.
WVRF is West Virginia's first renaissance festival, presented by the Hanlon-Lees Action Theater (originators of the three-act theatrical joust) and Hollow Hills Farm in scenic Lewisburg, West Virginia Enjoy handmade crafts, fine foodstuffs and a multitude of entertainments in the Hollow Hills.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/wvrenfest/.
Summer Countdown Party with The Settlement
Looking for some great music and brews, head to Cool Ridge, West Virginia, at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15, when Weathered Ground Brewery is hosting a night of music with the regionally touring unit, The Settlement, a funk-fusion jam band from Huntington, an eclectic, electric ensemble founded in 2014.
The band has opened for national acts such as BIG Something, Freekbass, Wayland and The Ying Yang Twins and played a slew of festivals including Sweatstock, Pink Moon, Shindig, Folk & Funk Riverfest, Springfest, Riverfront Roar, WV Made Festival, 1100BAM, FEST, Westmorlapalooza, Manifest, Kicks For Kids, Funktafest, and the Huntington Music & Arts Fest.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/thesettlementband/ for more info about The Settlement and go online at https://www.weatheredgroundbrewery.com/ for more info on Weathered Ground.
Pickin' Pull farm to
table dinner
It's an old-fashioned "Pickin' Pull" at Pipestem's Mountain Creek Lodge at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15. There be music (that's the pickin') and a pork roast with all the home-grown goodness of a Farm to Table event. With the festivities along the Bluestone River, this food and music event is not to be missed.
Enjoy pulled pork, smoked wings and brisket and all the fixings. There will also be craft cocktails and local brews will be available (additional charge for all alcoholic beverages).
Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, which is the official brewery of Pipestem Resort State Park is celebrating with new beer. A collaboration between West Virginia State Parks and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, 35 Parks WV Pale Ale is a call to get out, explore, and bring beer. In addition to Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Pipestem Resort State Park, under the leadership of Superintendent Brett McMillion, is supporting regional West Virginia craft beers from Weathered Ground Brewery and Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company.
Music will be by Bicycle, The Boys, Valley Bluegrass, Cory Lee McQuade.
Tickets are $50, $25 for children 4 to 12. Children 3 and under are free.
To receive information about making reservations, email Kimberly.J.Hawkins@wv.gov or call 833-WVPARKS. Advanced reservation required.
Father's Day Buffet
The restaurant at Chief Logan Lodge is a Father's Day Buffet favorite for good reason. Treat pops to lunch from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lodge on Sunday. The menu includes BBQ ribs, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, baked beans, corn on the cob, salad bar, rolls and assorted desserts.
Wildlife Exhibit guided tour
A guided interpretive tour of the Chief Logan Wildlife Exhibit starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Meet Naturalist Lauren Cole for this activity that is interactive and educational. The tour concludes by 3 p.m. The hour is spent learning about the animals, their care and wildlife's role in the environment. Free to attend and open to the public.
'Cats' continues
Southern Coalition for the Arts continues its production of the beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic "Cats" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 14-15 and 21-22, at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College's Logan campus. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from cast members for $10. They can also be purchased by calling 304-688-2075, online by visiting TheArtsWV on Facebook or at the door on performance nights.
Family Friday fun
At 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, it's free family movie matinee at Logan Area Public Library with a free screening of "Toy Story 3." Free popcorn and juice will be served, or bring your own snacks.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, it's time for Paint & Play at the Jump House, Logan. Cost, $30. Kids can jump for $5 each.
A hot cup of rock
Head over to The Hot Cup, 201 Stratton St., Logan, where they are hosting a double shot of rock with Enemy of All with Awakened from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Tickets are $2. Go online at https://www.facebook.com/hotcupwv/.
Field house fighting
Saturday night's all right for fighting over in Williamson as New Line Cagefighting II rings the bell at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse.
Enjoy a night of boxing, kickboxing and MMA. One of title fights includes Travis Bender of Madison vs. Bryan Wiseman of Clendenin.
Prices are $30 adult cageside, $15 kids (12 and under) cageside. Adult GA is $20 while kids 8-12 get in for $5. Kids 7 and under get in free.
Purchase your tickets at www.newlinecagefighting.com.
Motorcycle Ride
Mountain State Harley-Davidson, Delbarton. is hosting the second annual Dignity Hospice Memorial Ride from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Proceeds will benefit patients in Boone, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties. Call Trina Lester at 304-784-3164.
Daniel Vineyards annual Spring Wine Festival
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 15, Daniel Vineyards, 200 Twin Oaks G, Crab Orchard, West Virginia, is hosting its annual West Virginia Spring Wine Festival. A $15 gate fee includes all wine tastings, entertainment and a commemorative wine glass.
Bring your blanket, lawn chair and identification. No pets or coolers. Cost for ages 13-20 is $5 while kids 12 and under get in free.
Call 304-252-9750 or go online at http://www.danielvineyards.com.
Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival
Take a trip over to Ansted, West Virginia, where they are hosting the four-day Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival Thursday through Sunday.
This annual festival features lots of live music, fun for the kids, historic home tours, great vendors, food and more. Some highlights include an 8 p.m. street dance and a family movie night at Hawks Nest at 9 p.m.
Saturday, live entertainment runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with vendors, crafts, a kids zone and food vendors set up on the streets. Highlights include a noon parade, historic church tours Church of the Redeemer Parish School House and Westlake Cemetery at 2 and 4 p.m. There will also be fireworks at 9 p.m.
Sunday, enjoy a community church service at 11 a.m., followed by an afternoon of gospel music from noon to 4 p.m.
Call 304-658-5901 or go online at http://www.anstedwv.com.
Ronceverte River Festival
The 32nd annual Ronceverte River Festival is four jam-packed days of fun. Full of games, rides, crafts, food, live music and more.
There will be carnival rides from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday with live music as well as a 7 p.m. parade.
Saturday starts bright and early with a fishing derby, 5 mile/1 mile runs, volley ball & horseshoe tournaments, basketball contest and strawberry shortcake sale. Rides from noon to 11 p.m. and the Rubber Ducky Race at 4 p.m.
Sunday join the first ever smallmouth bass fishing tournament, enjoy a Gospel Sing, Irish Road Bowling, a cornhole tourament, rides, live music at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Summersville Lake Lighthouse Heritage Celebration & Car Show
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15, head over to Summersville Lake Retreat to celebrate the sixth birthday of the Summersville Lake Lighthouse with live Appalachian music at the gazebo, craft and food vendors and performers throughout the day. Car show registration is 10 a.m. to noon. Judging between 1 and 3 p.m. Pre-register for $15.
Call 304-872-5975 or go online at http://www.summersvillelakeretreat.com/slr-info/upcoming-events.html.
Slow down for some Motown On the River
Conductor Kimo Furumoto and the 55-member-strong Huntington Symphony Orchestra kick off the Picnic With the Pops series with some seriously sweet R&B as they welcome in the super-vocal group of Joe Coleman of The Platters, Joe Blunt of the Drifters and Theo Peoples, the only person to sing with both The Four Tops and The Temptations, Saturday, June 15, at Harris Riverfront Park.
The concert is at 8 p.m. The gates open at 5 p.m. for picnics. General admission tickets are any concert are $20 and reserved tickets are $45 for each concert.
Concert attendees are treated to incredible showmanship, classic dance moves, and some of the biggest hits of all time including "My Girl," "The Way You Do The Things You Do," "Get Ready," "The Great Pretender," "Only You," "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes," "Under The Boardwalk," "On Broadway," "Save The Last Dance For Me" and more.
Go online at http://huntingtonsymphony.org or call 304-781-8343.
Throw Daddy On The Big Dipper
Crank up some old school cool for your pops at the family-run, family-fun Camden Park.
On Sunday, Father's Day, the park gives some love to dads with $1 admission when another adult pays full price.
Located just five miles west of Huntington, Camden Park, which has been in operation since 1903, features more than 30 rides and attractions including the historic Big Dipper, kiddie rides, old-fashion Midway games, the Swan Lake Paddleboats, WV Adventure MiniGolf and Aunt Dovie's Petting Farm.
Admission is $16.49 when you buy online. Check out more information on Camden Park as well as coupons and discounts at camdenpark.com or by calling 304-429-4321.
Paddle and Party With Pops at Yak Fest and Tour de Coal
Organized by the Coal River Group, the 15th anniversary Tour De Coal is set to launch at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15, from Meadowood Park at the Upper Falls in Tornado, W.Va.
Last year, more than 1,600 paddlers came from 18 states to do the Tour De Coal as well as the Yak Fest in St. Albans.
Yak Fest will run 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 14, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 15. There are five bands on Friday including Blues Crossing, Creek Don't Rise, and headliners Mountain Heart. There's seven bands with Fletcher's Grove and Yarn headlining. Yak Fest will feature local food, craft beer as well as outdoor vendors (SUP, Kayak and fishing) in St. Albans.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/YakFestWV/ and https://www.facebook.com/TourdeCoalWV/.
Spice It Up With Jazz and Jambalaya
Get a great spicy combo of food and music at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, as the Clay Center hosts Jazz & Jambalaya 2019: A Bob Thompson Unit Reunion.
Hosted by West Virginia African American Philanthropy in Action, the event will feature a cooking demo with Louisiana Chef Al Barron and a Bob Thompson Unit Reunion Concert starring Charleston's own West Virginia Music Hall of Fame member Bob Thompson.
Get tickets at tickets.theclaycenter.org.
Juneteenth on Saturday
From 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, from 5-9 p.m. head over to the North Plaza of the State Capitol Complex where they are hosting the annual Juneteenth celebration.
This year's headliner is Donell Jones, a Grammy-nominated R&B/Soul singer, songwriter and producer known for such charting albums as "Life Goes On," which hit No. 3 on the Billboard charts, and the No. 1 hits, "Where I Wanna Be" and "U Know What's Up."
The Juneteenth Celebration will also include performances by McKenzie and Jasmyne Gray, Wild & Wonderful WV Dancers (W3), QT Girl, Karma and 3 Chill, Leisha Gray, Kanawha Players, Jamela Brown, and Kingston Price.
This is the third year that HHOMA has hosted the Juneteenth Celebration in partnership with FestivALL Charleston. This year it will be held at the State Capitol Complex complete with games, prizes, crafts, vendors, food and more. This event is free of charge and open to the public. Prizes for children will be awarded at the end of the evening.