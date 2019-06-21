Summer is officially here Friday, and we are getting the party rolling indoors and out with everything from concerts and theater to lots of good times in the great outdoors.
Here's a look at just a few things happening this weekend in southern West Virginia and beyond.
Catch the rising stars of
the Kentucky Opry
The 2019 Season for Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry is now underway in the Willard and Lucy Kinzer Theater of the Mountain Arts Center (MAC), the Prestonsburg venue that has been home to the Opry since the facility opened in 1996.
The show continues every Saturday evening through Aug. 3, with the final show being billed as a "Bluegrass Night at the Opry." The creative team have already been busy working on themes, songs and medleys for this year's summer season. Many surprises are in store, and fans can expect the great vocal medleys and supreme musicianship from the band. As always, the comedy antics of "Munroe" will be in full force.
Kentucky Opry director and emcee Clayton Case notes that the cast is eager to get back on stage.
Tickets range from $12 to $16 and can be purchased by visiting www.macarts.com, by phone at 888-MAC ARTS or the MAC Box Office.
The sun will come
out at Cliffside
Theatre West Virginia continues its run of the beloved Broadway hit and Tony Award-winning musical "Annie." Transport yourself to 1933 and the rundown orphanage full of lively and mischievous little girls. Featuring lots of local talent, Theatre West Virginia's production of "Annie" runs through June 29.
All Theatre West Virginia productions take place in the beautiful 1,260-seat Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview in the New River Gorge National River outside Beckley. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly with live pre-show music at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.theatrewestvirginia.org or by calling 304-256-6800 or by visiting the Cliffside Amphitheatre Box Office one hour before shows. For group rates or special events, contact Theatre West Virginia at 304-256-6800.
Travelin' Appalachians
Revue 2019 in Matewan
At 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23, head over to the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum in Matewan for the Travelin' Appalachians Revue. Now in its fifth year, the TAR - a touring creative arts festival - is in the midst of a 12-date tour showcasing tunes, tales, yarns and fun from emerging and established Appalachian creatives
This show will feature Brandy Jeffreys as a guest visual artist, as well as Sarah Brown from Sarah Brown/Questionable Press, Best Virginia, Queer Appalachia, writers Catherine Venable Moore, Ezra Mars, Kevin Chesser and Anna Elise Anderson and musicians Kelsie Cannon, Sophia Rehak with Hannah Bell and Tyler Grady.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/travelinappalachiansrevue/.
Get your paddle on
Take a scenic trip on the Tug Fork River at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, as part of the third annual Hatfield McCoy House Inn Flotilla in the Tug Fork River.
The put in is at the Hatfield and McCoy Park in Buskirk, Kentucky, and folks will float to the infamous Burnwell Beach.
Free and open to the public, the float features a shuttle service that will be offered to bring participants back to the starting point. Participants who plan on using the shuttle service are asked to arrive by 9 a.m.
If you don't have your own kayak or canoe, Mountaintop Adventures at Twin Hollow Campground in Gilbert will be renting kayaks for the event for $25 with a life jacket included. Personal flotation devices are not required for the event but are recommended, particularly for children under the age of 13.
For more information on the Flotilla, visit the event's Facebook page at Third annual Hatfield McCoy House Flotilla or contact Jessica Hackney at 304-235-3174.
2nd annual Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department Music Bash
The Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual Music Bash at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, with Mark Wills with special guests Brandon Lay and Adair's Run at the State Fair of West Virginia fairgrounds.
Wills has captivated fans and listeners for over two decades. He achieved his first top-charting success at 23 and has maintained a longevity in the music business that many artists can only dream of. His mission is to create country music filled with depth and meaningful substance to create lasting memories through the words.
All proceeds for this event will go to help the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department with operating costs and purchasing new equipment.
Tickets can be purchased at the State Fair Box Office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling 800-514-ETIX (3849) or by visiting www.ETIX.com.
Coal festival
The West Virginia Coal Festival started Tuesday and is building steam into the weekend. Head to downtown Madison, where the country hit makers Ricochet will be in concert on Saturday, June 22.
Now in its 25th year, the coal festival features a wealth of activities. On Friday, June 21, the Coal Museum and Train display opens at noon at 347 Main St., the carnival starts at 6 p.m., and two acts take to the main stage. Hammer Down at 6:30 p.m. and the Motown sounds of The Legacy at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, enjoy the first arts and crafts show at the Madison Civic Center. The Coal Museum and Train display opens at noon at 347 Main St., the parade kicks off at 2 p.m., while the carnival opens after the parade at 3 p.m.
At 4 p.m., there's a firemen's barbecue eating contest followed by music on the main stage by Smoking Gun at 6:30 p.m. and Ricochet at 9 p.m. There will be a fireworks display after the concert.
Founded in 1993 in Oklahoma by brothers Jeff Bryant (drums, vocals) and Junior Bryant (fiddle, mandolin, vocals), the group was signed to Columbia Records in 1995 and have through the years charted 12 singles including the No. 1, "Daddy's Money," as well as "What Do I Know," "Love is Stronger Than Pride" "Sweet Tea" and more.
Find out more about this free community festival at www.facebook.com/WV-Coal-Festival-Inc-191752220860654/.
Kayak Race in Kermit
The Kermit Fire Department will host its first Kayak Race at noon Saturday, June 22, on the Tug Fork River. Kayakers will begin the race in East Kermit and race to the finish line which will be the bridge on Virginia Avenue in Kermit.
Registration is $25 with cash prizes on the line including a grand prize of $300. Prizes will also be awarded for second and third places. If you don't own a kayak but want to compete in the race, Rebel River Outfitters will be on hand renting out kayaks for one day at a $10 fee.
For a $10 donation to the KVFD, kayakers or canoeists can float down at their own pace if they do not want to race. The KVFD, whose personnel have gone through swift water operations training, will have two boats on the water during the event.
Contact Hawky Preece at 304-784-3853.
'Cats' continues
Southern Coalition for the Arts continues its production of the beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic "Cats" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 21-22, at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College's Logan campus. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from cast members for $10. They can also be purchased by calling 304-688-2075, online by visiting TheArtsWV on Facebook or at the door on performance nights.
Paul Johnson and Friends concert at Pipestem
Head over to the amphitheater at Pipestem Resort State Park in Pipestem at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, as they are continuing the park's summer concert series with some country, bluegrass and blues.
Paul E Johnson, Corey Lee McQuade and Jonathan Sneed have been performing together for over two decades moving between folk, bluegrass, blues and soul for an Appalachian twist on American roots music.
Admission is free and open to the public. Go online at https://wvstateparks.com/park/pipestem-resort-state-park.
Rock out with the '80s classic film 'Back to the Future'
Go back in time with Michael J. Fox for a free family movie matinee at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Logan Area Public Library. Free popcorn and juice will be served, or bring your own snacks.
The 1985 sci-fi classic, directed by the late, great Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis and Bob Gale, stars Michael J. Fox as teenager Marty McFly, who accidentally travels back in time to 1955, where he meets his future parents and becomes his mother's romantic interest.
Christopher Lloyd portrays the eccentric scientist Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown, inventor of the time-traveling DeLorean, who helps Marty repair history and return to 1985.
Turtle Trek
Head over to Chief Logan State Park's Museum in the Park at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, when the park's naturalist will be give a presentation called Turtle Trek. We know a turtle's home is in a shell, but where else would you find one? Come for a short hike as we search for West Virginia's only fully terrestrial turtle, the Eastern box turtle.
Turtle Trek should conclude by 1:30 p.m.
Turtle Trek is free to attend, open to the public and a YPP activity for youth 6-16 years of age. Plan on about two hours of "turtle talkin'." Program will conclude in time to head to the swimming pool or to go fishing at Chief Logan Lake.
Also on Saturday at the park, at noon The Logan County Genealogical Society will hold its annual picnic at shelter no. 5.
Go online at https://wvstateparks.com/park/chief-logan-state-park/.
West Virginia Quilt Festival
Quilts made in or residing in West Virginia and made before 1970 can be documented for future generations at the upcoming West Virginia Quilt Festival on Friday-Saturday, June 21-22.
The "documentation days" at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center (the National Guard Armory) are part of an ongoing effort to record West Virginia's quilt artistry and history. The West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project is sponsored by the West Virginia Quilters, Inc., in collaboration with the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
The quilt documentation is free, but quilt owners need to set up an appointment for the documentation process, said Fran Kordek, organizer of the West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project.
Quilt documentation will occur 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily June 21-22 at the West Virginia Quilt Festival in Summersville.
People interested in having their quilts documented can make an appointment with Fran Kordek either by email (kordekfran@gmail.com) or by calling (304-594-1208 or 304-614-1359). Information about the quilt documentation project also is available at the West Virginia Quilters, Inc., website at wvquilters.org.
To make an appointment, email Fran Kordek at kordekfran@gmail.com or call 304-594-1208 Home, 304-614-1359 Cell.