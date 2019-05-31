Memorial Day Weekend is in the rear-view mirror, and it's now full steam ahead into the heart of summer.
As if on cue, we've got more fun than you should be legal. Read up, rest up and dive into a whole lot of good fun this weekend in Southern West Virginia and beyond.
'Mamma Mia!' outdoor drama
Get whisked away to the Greek isles at the beautiful Liz Spurlock Amphitheater in Chief Logan State Park as The Aracoma Story, Inc., dials up the disco-fueled romantic comedy, "Mamma Mia!"
Based on the hit, sing-a-long songs of the pop group ABBA, "Mamma Mia" tells the story about a mother, her daughter who is getting married, three possible fathers and a trip down the aisle with such tunes as "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," "The Winner Takes it All," "SOS" and many others.
The show opened Thursday. It runs 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through June 16.
Advance tickets can be purchased from Gatti's at the Fountain Place Mall or online at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Tickets are $15 and will be available at the gate, starting at 7:30 p.m. the evening of each show. Call 304-752-0253.
Mountain Music Festival
at ACE Adventure Resort
One of West Virginia's outdoors destinations, ACE Adventure Resort in the New River Gorge, hosts its sixth annual Mountain Music Festival Thursday through Sunday, May 30-June 2. Enjoy more than 25 eclectic bands on three stages.
Some of acts playing the fest include Tyler Childers, The Floozies, Big Something, The Wooks, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, The Werks, People's Blues of Richmond, The Dividends, Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound and more.
There's also a wealth of food, arts, crafts and outdoors vendors, visual artists, workshops, camping, and epic adventures in the New River Gorge from whitewater rafting and ziplining, to hiking, mountain bike riding, disc golf and swimming at the Wonderland Waterpark, a spring-fed five-acre lake with ziplines, giant inflatables to climb and more. The three-day general admission tickets are $129 but single-day tickets are also available.
Go online at http://mountainmusicfestwv.com.
Genoa Hill Bluegrass Festival
Rustic Ravines presents the first Genoa Hill Bluegrass Festival from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in conjunction with the ABMA (Appalachian Bluegrass Music Association). The festival will feature Diamond Ridge, Southridge and The Kevin Prater Band. Adult tickets are $12.50 online at rusticravines.com or $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free, and the gates open at noon.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/rusticravines/.
Metal In the Mountains
Head over to Pipestem Event Center, 41 Pipestem Spa Way, in Pipestem, W.Va., May 31 through June 1, when they are hosting the third annual Metal in the Mountains music festival.
Some of the acts include All That Remains, Flaw, Unearth, Blue Felix, Chelsea Grin, Byzantine, Sister Kill Cycle, Razorwire and more.
Admission is $60 to $125. Go online at https://metalinthemountains.com.
National Trails Day at Chief Logan and Beech Fork
National Trails Day is always the first Saturday in June and an outdoor activity initiative of the American Hiking Society. Join Naturalist Lauren Cole for a morning hike on the Rattlesnake/Coal Mine Trail at Chief Logan State Park. Meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Activities Building. The entire hike is about 2-1/2 miles, however the trails are not difficult. Hikers completing the event with Cole will receive a patch and certificate of accomplishment to celebrate hiking. Wear comfortable closed toe walking or hiking footwear. Open to anyone interested. There is no fee to participate.
Peter Pan KIDS on stage
at Pipestem Amphitheater
Fly back into the magic of childhood with a presentation of "Peter Pan, Jr." that will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Pipestem Outdoor Amphitheater. Support youth and the arts by attending this fee-based show. Concessions onsite benefit the K.I.D.S. program. Adult ticket is $6; students 18 and under: $5; children 2 and younger free.
The play is presented by K.I.D.S. Youth from schools in Summers County who perform this dramatic stage show.
Wilderness challenge CX No. 7
West Virginia Mountain Bike Association is sponsoring a CX #7 at Chief Logan State Park on Sunday, June 2.
Visit the association's webpage at www.wvmba.com. The organizer is Dennis Butcher with the Logan Mountain Bike Association. Participation is fee based and registration for the CX #7 is collected by the WVMBA. For camping information, contact Chief Logan State Park at 304-792-7125. For lodge room accommodation, contact Chief Logan Lodge at 304-855-6100 or use the Book Now option at wvstateparks.com for accommodations. Chief Logan State Park does not register mountain bikers for the event.
Reggae at Tamarack
Come over to Tamarack in Beckley at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2 to hear Jamaican native Lenvil "Shayar" Garrett performing his original songs and some tasty reggae covers.
Shayar, who splits time between living in Beckley and Europe, is best known for his decades as the guitarist for the Grammy Award winning internationally known reggae act Burning Spear. He has also recorded a bunch of his own reggae albums including "Spiritual Warrior" and "Get Up and Try."
Tickets are $10. Go online at https://www.facebook.com/RasShayar/.
Three Rivers Avian
Center public tour day
From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Three Rivers Avian Center in Brooks, W.Va., celebrates 29 years of caring for wild birds in West Virginia with a string of public tour days (June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7and Oct. 5). Live hawks, owls, falcons and a bald eagle on display. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome.
Symphony Sunday in Charleston
This 37-year tradition on the lawn of the University of Charleston celebrates some of the community's most beloved music, food, games and artisans beginning at 1 p.m. The day caps off with a grand finale performance of Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" by the state's premier orchestra and a fireworks display that illuminates the West Virginia Capitol.
This year's theme is "The Summer of Loh." The theme is a nod to Music Director Lawrence Loh, as well as the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival.
While the entertainment and children's activities are free, there will be a suggested donation of $5 per person, and vendors will also be on site to sell crafts, beverages and food. Symphony Sunday is presented by the West Virginia Symphony League, the WVSO's volunteer fundraising and social arm.
V Club hosts back-to-
back national rock acts
The V Club has been hosting a steady stream of national rock acts, and this weekend they really kick it up a notch with two incredible and rare club shows.
Friday night, western Kentucky-based, internationally-touring rockers Black Stone Cherry pop into the V Club, 741 6th Ave., between a festival date in Chattanooga and Ohio Bike Week. It's been a hot minute since the festival favorite band that was birthed in the Kentucky Headhunters Practice House (drummer Jon Fred is Richard Young's son) has come through Huntington. The last time was X Fest. They are touring now off of their sixth album, "Family Tree."
Doors open at 6 pm., and show time is 7:30 p.m. Get there early as Nashville-based, nationally touring, four-man rock band Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown is opening up.
Admission is $20 advance and $25 day of the show.
V Club also pulled the trigger on two huge radio rock chart toppers Oklahoma natives Hinder, the multi-platinum-selling rockers known for such hits as "Lips of an Angel," and Mississippi rockers, Saving Abel who are out together. Saving Abel, which has been out the past couple years on the "Make America Rock Again Tour," is known for a string of hits such as "Addicted" and "The Sex is Good."
Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, for this show that also features opener The Adarna.
Get tickets through brownpapertickets.com or go online at vclublive.com. Tickets are $25 advance and $30 day of the show.
Charley Harper exhibit opens at Huntington Museum of Art
The whimsy and wonder of the Great Outdoors comes indoors as the Huntington Museum of Art hosts a retrospective exhibit of the late, great West Virginia-born, and Cincinnati-based artist Charley Harper (1922-2007) known for his unique stylized wildlife art.
Come up for a free opening reception for the exhibit titled "Macy's Presents Charley Harper: Works from the Hausrath Family Collection" at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2. This event will include a presentation by David Hausrath and refreshments. The Frenchton, West Virginia, born and raised modern artist has spent his career in Cincinnati, and was best known as the illustrator of The Golden Book of Biology, magazines such as Ford Times, as well as many prints, posters, and other works for such nature-based groups as The National Park Service, Cincinnati Zoo, Cincinnati Nature Center, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and the Everglades National Park.
Wrestling Heatwave:
Loser Waves The Flag
The Hatfields and McCoys accounts have been settled long ago, but there's still some unfinished business between the banks of the Big Sandy River.
Come Saturday night, veteran wrestlers, "Legendary Larry D" from Paris, Kentucky, and Chris "Showtime" Miles from Huntington, compete in a Kentucky vs. West Virginia "Loser Waves The Flag" battle during one of the showcase matches during Big Time Pro Wrestling's Heatwave show.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and bell time is 7 p.m. for Heat Wave 2019 at The Good Samaritan Church Community Center, 1610 Florence Ave., Huntington (just a couple blocks from Harveytown Park).
All tickets are $10.
Long-time Big Time Pro Wrestler promoter, Freddie Cornell said Heatwave is packed with action Saturday including a six man tag team match, a women's tag team match featuring Ella and Big Mama vs. Lexxi Green and Nikki Victory, Irresistible Rufus vs. Billy Haystack, Ricky Cardinal vs. Xcalibur, Nate Gnarly vs. Big Beef Garvin, Austin Carte vs. Mason Alexander and more.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/BIGTIMEPROWRESTLING/.