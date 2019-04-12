With spring flexing its full-on flower power, we are all feeling that call into the wild - or at least off of the couch and onto the porch. For those ready to dive right into the Great Outdoors, here's a look at a feast of fun including wildflower hikes, early egg hunts and some of the region's most beloved April fests all headed our way this weekend.
A whole lot of chocolate
Chocolate lovers rejoice! Who needs to wait until Easter to get their spring chocolate fix? Make a beeline to downtown Lewisburg in Greenbrier County, where they are hosting the 13th annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13.
Enjoy thousands of chocolate-themed treats, live music, professional chef demonstrations, free screenings of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," a photo booth, balloon animals, magic shows, and more. All events are free and open to the public. The only cost associated with the festival are tastings - tickets are sold in packets of five for $5 and can be purchased in advance at the visitors center in downtown Lewisburg or online at LewisburgChocolateFestival.com. Proceeds benefit United Way of the Greenbrier Valley.
Hillbilly Days takes over Pikeville
Head down The Country Music Highway for the good times that is one of the region's largest spring fests - the 43rd annual Hillbilly Days that takes over downtown Pikeville, Ky., April 11-13 with a ton of cool events and all to raise money for the Shriners Hospital in Lexington.
Enjoy a family-friendly festival featuring live entertainment, great food, a carnival and more. The Hillbilly Days Pig Drop event will be held again this year, as well as a car show and a 5K Run. This year features a wealth of new attractions as well. Arm Wrestling Champion Travis Bagent will host an arm wrestling tournament this year at the Billy Johnson Stage on Saturday, April 13. Bluegrass superstars Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will offer a free performance Friday at the UPIKE Gymnasium. Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery will showcase their taproom with new beers, live music and special tours every half hour from 11 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.
Jenny Wiley Theatre will show a preview of their upcoming show "Greater Tuna" Thursday through Friday at Dueling Barrels from 5:15-7:15 p.m. This preview will also be featured at the Jenny Wiley Theatre of Pikeville on Saturday. Pauley Hollow Distillery will host several tastings throughout Pikeville during Hillbilly Days.
Other events are also scheduled for this year, such as a Local Artisan & Craft Fair at the Expo Center, A Hillbilly Ghost Walk and Travis Tritt & The Marshall Tucker Band at the Expo Saturday, April 13.
For a full schedule, visit www.hillbillydays.com or call the Pike County Tourism CVB Visitors Center at 606-432-5063.
Ramp it up in Richwood
The politicians aren't the only things stinking in Richwood, the ramps are up as well.
Get your stink on Saturday, as the city of Richwood hosts its 81st annual Feast of the Ramson on Saturday, April 13, with a ramp dinner and arts and crafts show, live music and all the ramps goodness you can handle.
The fest runs 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until whenever the food runs out) at the Cherry River Elementary School.
The traditional meal includes ramps, ham and bacon, taters and brown beans, cornbread and desserts and sassafras tea, coffee and cold drinks.
Dinners are $13 and $6 or $15 and $7 at the door.
Head into the
underground at the movies
"Mine 9," a new coal mining film, will open April 12. The independent feature film opens on 25 screens in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee starting April 12, 2019. "Mine 9" will expand to screens in Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Louisiana, Utah and Pennsylvania beginning April 19 with a larger nationwide roll out to continue throughout April-May-June. One of the theaters that will be showing the film beginning April 12 is the Fountain Place Cinema 8 in Logan. Showings will run for a week but may expand to another depending on its success.
Other theaters in the region that will be showing the film include the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton (premiere release event), Park Place Stadium Cinemas in Charleston, Galleria 14 in Beckley, and Riverfill 10 in Pikeville, Kentucky.
From independent filmmaker Eddie Mensore comes the story of nine Appalachian coal miners trapped 2 miles underground after a methane explosion. With only a one-hour supply of oxygen, the race is on to escape alive.
Go online at http://www.mine9movie.com.
Irish Road Bowling - 2019 Steve Bolar Tournament
Head over to Pipestem Resort State Park where they are hosting a fun weekend of Irish Road Bowling.
Enjoy a magnificent view into the Bluestone River Gorge, Appalachian spring colors in southern West Virginia and one of the state's very best road bowling roads. Registration begins at noon Saturday, April 13, and team bowling begins at 1:30 p.m. Team Bowling starts at the Gate House located beside the Bolar Observation Tower parking area.
Sunday bowling includes Team Fun Bowl meet at Park Gate House located beside the Bolar Observation Tower parking area at 11 a.m., and at 10:30 a.m. Women's and men's Qualifiers meet at campground.
Call Road Master Kevin Smith at 304-228-7928.
For Pipestem Resort State Park information or to make lodging reservations, call 304-466-1800 or visit www.pipestemresort.com. Road Bowlers rate is 10 percent off standard or standard gorge view McKeever Lodge rooms.
Get a blast of 'Frozen'
"Let it Go" this week and plan on attending a newly released live stage production from Disney Theatricals, "Frozen Jr," produced by The Aracoma Story Inc., at the Coalfield Jamboree theater, 308 Main St. in Logan.
The show will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in the historic Coalfield Jamboree in Logan.
Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, "Frozen Jr." brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. All the classic characters and all your favorite songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
Directed by Bill France and Melissa Frye, this production features more than 50 performers, and there's 20 more working on crew.
Advance tickets are available at Gatti's at the Fountain Place Mall and online at www.BrownPaperTickets.com. You can save $3 off door prices at those locations. You can also purchase your tickets at the door prior to the performance. Tickets will be sold starting one hour prior to show.
Mountain Music Fest pre-party
Get primed for Mountain Music Fest 2019 with a groovalicious pre-party at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at The Wild Bean, 1056 Washington St. E., Lewisburg, with the dynamic Lexington R&B unit Joslyn & The Sweet Compression.
Come out for your chance to win free festival passes plus other goodies and giveaways. Tickets are $8 advance or $10 at the door. Doors at 8 p.m., and the show is at 9 p.m.
Go online at thewildbrew.com for more info about the Wild Bean and go online at http://mountainmusicfestwv.com for more information about Mountain Music Fest.
BrewFest Charlie West
The West Virginia Power is open for the season in Charleston, and they're wasting no time in getting the party started.
At Saturday's game enjoy the fourth annual BrewFest Charlie West with more than 25 regional craft beers along with a postgame concert by Huntington's own The Heavy Hitters.
Gates open at 12:30 p.m. for the 2:05 p.m. game time Saturday, April 13. Admission is $30 for access to the party deck (all you can eat and drink) plus five craft vouchers. Saturday is also the kick off to the GetGoWV Concert Series with DJ ActRight. Go online at www.wvpower.com.
WV Food Truck Festival
Get a taste of spring and a taste of some of the region's best mobile food units, as the Putnam County Parks and Recreation hosts the third annual West Virginia Food Truck Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the park in Eleanor.
Enjoy live tunes from Andrew Adkins & Clint Lewis, Tony Harrah, William Matheny, and The Company Stores, and a couple dozen food trucks including Belknap Dough Company, Boonedini, Diehl's Pig Shack, Gritt's Farm Gourmet Food Truck, Happy Belly Foods WV, Island Teriyaki xpress, Kevin & Cathleen's Snack Shack, Mmmm Tropical Sno, Mountain Que, Park N Perk Coffee Truck, Rocky's World of Ice Cream, Saved by Grace BBQ & Grill Cave, Sno Biz of Ripley, Southside Sliders, Taste of Heaven Lemonade, The Sideline Grille,The Twisted Taco and Ol Skool Concessions.
Profits help children with medical needs through The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation.
Head over to www.wvfoodtruckfestival.com to get tickets.
Walk among the wildflowers
Join one of WV's premiere spring wildflower walks with multiple hike and leaders over at the Kanawha State Forest. Register at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the nature center (swimming pool location). Minimal fee. Door prizes. Walks begin at 9 a.m. Event includes a variety of walks, including wildflowers, medicinal/edible plants, trees, beginning and advanced birding. (Be sure to bring a camera & binoculars!) There is a minimal participation fee of $5 adults and youth under age 15 is $2 with proceeds supporting the Kanawha State Forest Foundation. Walks assisted by Division of Natural Resources, Handlan Chapter Brooks Bird Club, Mary Ingles Trail Blazers, and the West Virginia Native Plant Society. Call 304-558-3500.
All Inclusive Egg Hunt
at St. Cloud Commons
The Developmental Therapy Center and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District are teaming up for a new All Inclusive Egg Hunt.
The "Eggciting Egg Hunt" will take place 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington. Times for the special hunts are 6-6:30 p.m. beeping egg hunt for children who are visually impaired; 6:30-7 p.m. egg hunt for children who use wheelchairs or have restricted mobility; 7-7:30 p.m. quiet egg hunt for children with sensory processing difficulties; 7:30-8 p.m. egg hunt for children of all abilities and their siblings. Refreshments, petting zoo and more. Register at developmentaltherapycenter.com.
Those 'Passively Aggressive' Puppets
The equal opportunity offender, comedian Jeff Dunham and his tribe of his delightfully twisted cohorts, Peanut, Walter, Jos Jalapeo, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, make their way back to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13.
Tickets are $48.50, $63.50 (Collector's Ticket) and $154 ( VIP Package) to see Dunham and his favorite characters as well as two brand new, never seen-on-TV characters, who give their own takes on the current and highly volatile American political scene.
Dunham has built an entertainment empire over years of nonstop touring and performance innovation. With 10 million followers on Facebook and 2 million YouTube subscribers amassing well over a billion views, the comedian/ventriloquist has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world. His accomplishments have led to record-breaking viewership with his standup specials on NBC, Netflix, and Comedy Central.
Go online at www.jeffdunham.com.