It's Mother's Day weekend, and here in West Virginia (the birthplace of Mother's Day), we know how to celebrate whether your mama likes it mild or wild.
Here's a look at a few fun ways to celebrate Mother's Day as well as some other cool fun indoors and out around southern West Virginia and beyond.
Mullens Dogwood Festival
The 40th annual Mullens Dogwood Festival kicked off Wednesday and gets rolling big through the weekend with carnival rides and entertainment.
On Saturday night, the country hitmakers Shenandoah perform. Since the 1980s, the group has charted 26 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including No. 1 hits "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Sunday in the South" and "Two Dozen Roses" from 1989, "Next to You, Next to Me" from 1990, and "If Bubba Can Dance (I Can Too)" from 1994. The late 1994-early 1995 single "Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart," which featured guest vocals from Alison Krauss, won both artists a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.
Additional performers at the Dogwood Festival include Son Rise Music Ministry, United Worship, Jessica Hypes, Corey Hager, and The Company. Also featured will be returning favorites such as the Mullens Idol Contest, Mullens Fire Department hot dogs, the Dogwood Memorial Tree Planting, Pinewood Derby, Sweets and Eats Contest, Sarge Mc-Ghee Sidewalk Chalk Contest and more.
Spring Foraging
Workshop and Hike
Head over to the Arrowhead Bike Farm in Fayetteville at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11, where they are hosting Fayetteville's Spring Foraging Workshop and Hike. Lunch will be included. (pizza and a drink). The hike will be led by local legend "The Berry Man" "Mitchell Dech. You must have a ticket to attend. There will be a limited number of tickets to maximize the workshop experience. The workshop is designed for ages 12 and up.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/arrowheadbikefarm/.
Steam engine viewing
at Chief Logan State Park
Could you imagine a 385-ton (770,000-pound), 105-foot vehicle being propelled by nothing but the power of boiling water heated by coal? Believe it or not, this is an accurate description of Chesapeake and Ohio Engine No. 2755, an authentic steam locomotive.
Located beside the Museum in the Park at Chief Logan State Park, meet naturalist Lauren Cole at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, to get up close with this Iron Horse. Attendees get to step inside the cab to get an engineer's point of view. Cole hosts this activity for two hours beginning at 4:30 p.m. and concluding at 6:30 p.m.
Go online at https://wvstateparks.com/park/chief-logan-state-park/.
A hot cup of comedy in Logan
At 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, the Hot Cup, 201 Stratton St., Logan, will host a night of regional comedy as the West Virginia Comedy Network presents co-headliners Josh McDonald and Brian Thompson along with some of the area's best comedians.
They'll be joined by Aaron Stone, comedienne Angie Davis, Shaun Murphy, Adam Culver, Eric Crusan and host Nick Griffith for one hilarious night of jokes and laughter.
These comics play comedy clubs, festivals and bars all over the region.
Cost is $5, $4 if you present a school ID, military ID or teacher's ID. Go online at https://www.facebook.com/hotcupwv/.
Ralph R. Willis fun day
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, roll over to the Ralph R. Willis Technical Center, Logan High School, where they will host a family fun day fundraiser for the LPN class. There will be a car show, motorcycle show, ATV show, vendors, food trucks and inflatables. Email toler.stephanie@gmail.com for more information.
Women's Wellness Expo
Head over to Healthy In the Hills, 182 E 2nd Ave., Williamson, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, when they are hosting a Women's Wellness Expo.
If you are interested in finding healthier alternatives to modern day beauty, come on over as Williamson Health and Wellness Center partners with Refletions Salon and Spa for its first Women's Wellness Expo. They will explore natural alternatives to traditional beauty and nutrition information, organic hair dye and herbal supplements.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/HealthyintheHills/.
Mountain Music
Festival pre-party
ACE Adventure Center is prepping for its big Mountain Music Festival that will take place May 30-June 1 at ACE in Oak Hill, W.Va.
To spread the word, Mountain Music Fest is hosting pre-parties around the state. At 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, they will be at the Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St., Charleston, to showcase some of the acts that will play at MMF this year.
Based out of Asheville, N.C., Travers Brothership: Twin brothers Eric and Kyle Travers and their soul/funk/rock/jam ensemble has performed more than 400 shows across the U.S.
Fayetteville's Black Garlic has gathered a big fan base with their pundent funk, upbeat riffs, electronic sweetness, soft rock texture and deep subtle jazz notes.
Also on the bill is the genre-blurring jam unit Brother Smith, a young five-piece band, native to the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area.
Cost is $10. Go online at http://mountainmusicfestwv.com.
Mother's Day Brunch
Make Mother's Day a special event at Pipestem. A Mother's Day Brunch menu is offered from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12. From eggs benedict, crab and avocado benedict, pecan praline french toast, to crab cakes, quiche and chicken roma, the per person cost varies with plated selection.
If mom or the family enjoy mimosas or peach bellinis with brunch fare, those are on the menu also.
Make a Monarch
on Mother's Day
Join naturalist Lauren Cole from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Chief Logan Lodge to learn the fascinating information about all types of native butterflies, but most importantly monarchs, West Virginia's state butterfly. Talk with the naturalist as a family and if you have time, do a simple craft where you make your own butterfly, inspired by real butterflies, or your own imagination for mom or a special person. Look for Lauren at the table with Chief Logan State Park Interpretive Program sign. Make a Monarch is free to attend and open to the public and suitable for all ages.
Chief Logan State Park is creating pollinator zones to expand Monarch and West Virginia White butterfly conservation efforts. Email Lauren.E.Cole@wv.gov if you are interested in being a citizen scientist for monarch monitoring.
Go online at https://wvstateparks.com/park/chief-logan-state-park/.
28th annual Public
Employee Golf Tournament
The 28th annual Public Employee Golf Tournament is open to federal, state, city, county or public education employees and retirees. Preregistration is required, and the tournament is fee based per player. The tournament fee includes greens fee, shared cart, meal and pre-tourney range balls. A shotgun start at 9 a.m. Monday, May 13.
Trophies and prizes are awarded in both Men's and Women's Division, Low Gross and Low Net (Calloway System), closest to the pin, long drive contest and optional skins game plus door prizes. Overnight accommodations are available on Sunday and/or Monday nights at $65 per night as available, non-gorge view, when identifying at a tournament player.
Practice tee times are available on Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. For tournament information and registration, and practice greens fee and tee times, call Steve Robertson at Pipestem Resort State Park Pro Shop, 304-466-1800 ext. 474, or email Steve.R.Robertson@wv.gov.
A yard sale with a
beer-flowing after party
What's better than a yard sale? How about one of the largest neighborhood-wide yard sales east of the Mississippi, followed by a craft beer fest.
You can do that Saturday in Charleston. Stop over at the East End Yard Sale that runs 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine), then pop over to Kanawha Boulevard in front of the State Capitol where Foam at the Dome kicks off at 3 p.m. with more than 70 breweries, 200 beers, 10 restaurant vendors and 20 artisans.
Tickets to Foam at the Dome are $40 and $50 (early entry and VIP).
Go online at https://foamcwv.com.
Fun down on the farm
Heritage Farm Museum and Village has a couple of fun things planned for Saturday in addition to its normal Saturday Way Back Weekends that run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, May 11, head out for the Wild Heritage free monthly nature walk on the trails around the farm. Kids are welcome but should remember to be quiet so the group can listen for warblers in the trees. Photographers, birders and wildflower enthusiasts are welcome and encouraged to attend.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, step inside and try your hand at basket weaving with master basket weaver Heather McComas. The class is $35 a person and includes materials to make a birdhouse basket. The glass is for 12 and up are welcome, but children ages 12-15 should have an adult with them. There will only be eight spots available, so call 304-522-1244 to register.
Throw mama on
the Big Dipper
Crank up some old school cool for mom at the family-run, family-fun Camden Park that is now open weekends (10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) in May.
On Sunday, Mother's Day, the park gives some love to moms with $1 admission (when another adult pays full price).
Located just five miles west of Huntington (at the sign of the happy clown), Camden Park, which has been in operation since 1903, features more than 30 rides and attractions including the historic Big Dipper, kiddie rides, old-fashion Midway games, the Swan Lake Paddleboats, WV Adventure MiniGolf and Aunt Dovie's Petting Farm. Admission is $16.49 when you buy online. Check out more information on Camden Park as well as coupons and discounts at camdenpark.com or by calling 304-429-4321.
The Music Rules Fest
Capture Kentucky has joined forces with the Mountain Arts Center to start the brand new Music Rules Fest.
Tickets are now available for the Saturday, May 11, show that features Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound, Leah Blevins Music, Sean Whiting, Chelsea Nolan and Waylon Nelson.
The show will be at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater inside the Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg, Ky.
Music starts at 3:30 p.m. Also included for the day will be a variety of food and vendors.
Tickets are $22 in advance, $27 at the door, and can be purchased by visiting www.macarts.com, calling 888-MAC-ARTS, or stopping by the MAC Box Office.
Hatfield McCoy/Matewan Massacre Historic tour
Head over to Trail 10 House and ATV Tours, 301 West 4th Ave., Williamson, by 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11, for the daylong Hatfield McCoy/Matewan Massacre Historic Adventure Tour of about 70 miles.
The group will take a group of riders winding through multiple trails and two systems, to reach the historic district of Matewan. While there they will stop at Wingo's grill for lunch (not included in ticket price) and then walk across the street to the Matewan Massacre site. After seeing the bullet holes and hearing about what happened there, they will continue on to several historic Hatfield McCoy sites in Kentucky before heading back.
Cost is $30 per vehicle with no limits to the number of riders. Advance tickets are $25 at www.eventbrite.com.
They will leave from the free trail rider's parking area in Williamson directly behind Dr. Wilson's office (126 West 2nd Ave.).
"Mine 9" Showing At Main Street Cinemas
The new coal mining film "Mine 9," will start a run in Inez, KY at Main Street Cinemas on Friday, May 10.
Independent filmmaker, Eddie Mensore's 'Mine 9' is getting a big thumbs up and enjoying rave reviews by moviegoers and film critics alike. Inspired by true events, the story of nine Appalachian coal miners trapped 2 miles underground after a methane explosion with one hour of oxygen left to survive, recently won Best Ensemble Cast Award, Best Feature Film (Thriller) and Best Director Award at Bare Bones International Film Festival. It received the Grand Prize at the Arizona International Film Festival and Best Feature at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival.
There have also been glowing reviews from Matt Zoller Seitz of Roger Ebert fame; "By the end, you're so invested in the well-being of these men that you may wish the story had continued a bit further" and from John DeFore of The Hollywood Reporter; "These men have experience and endurance to offer, but the movie knows their fate is mostly beyond their control. It asks us to fight off panic alongside them"
Go online at http://www.mine9movie.com for more info.