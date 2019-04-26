We're here in that post sugar buzz of Easter hyped up on jelly beans and an endless flow of chocolate.
You're going to need that new jolt of energy because we have a ton of fun happening indoors and out.
Here's a look at just a few of the fun things happening around Southern West Virginia and beyond.
West Virginia craft brew fest
The State Fairgrounds outside of Lewisburg is the place to be for craft beer lovers as more than 20 breweries roll out the barrels for the third annual WV Craft Brew Festival from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg.
Come out and get a taste of some of the best from breweries and cideries from around the Mountain State and the region, as well as some great food and a flow of live music from Folk Soul Revival, Empire Strikes Brass, The Tillers and Short & Company.
Tickets for the WV Craft Brew Festival are on sale at the State Fair Box Office, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or by visiting www.wvcraftbrewfest.com. Tickets are also being sold at the Greenbrier Valley Visitor's Center and City National Banks in Lewisburg. Only 200 VIP tickets will be sold for this event. Proceeds from this event will go toward the scholarship and endowment funds for the State Fair of West Virginia and Lewisburg Rotary Club.
The Quality Inn, Fairfield Inn and Suites and the Hampton Inn are offering discounts and will provide complimentary shuttle service from the hotels to hotel guests and allow locals to ride for $5.
For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com.
All Together Arts Week
Head down to Mercer County, where they are hosting the 11th annual All Together Arts Week from Saturday, April 27, through May 4.
Visit venues you've always wanted to explore and discover and celebrate a vibrant creative scene. From gallery hops, concerts, art shows and poetry readings to healing arts, forums, networking and the beloved Grand Finale Parade & Day of Merriment, discover what arts in Mercer County have to offer.
Go online at https://alltogetherarts.com/home/. Email lori@alltogetherarts.com for more info.
Dirt Days
Rev up the good times off road as downtown Williamson hosts one of the country's best trail festivals.
Dirt Days runs Friday through Sunday, April 26-28, showcasing some of the best side-by-side, ATV and dirtbike trails in North America.
The festival includes many industry-related vendors, an awesome local food scene, hundreds of miles of trail riding within a 1/4 mile of the city, a parade and more.
Enjoy access to more than 300-plus miles of trail riding on the Buffalo Mountain, Devil Anse and Rock House Trails, a mudpit, a poker run, live music (from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday), vendors (2 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday), a car and bike show (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday), a mud pit Tug of War at 4 p.m. Saturday and a parade at 5 p.m.
Registration is $75, which includes a weekend pass, T-shirt, decal, goodie bag, maps and more.
Call the Tug Valley Area CVB at 304-235-5240.
The Jewel City Jam
The Jewel City Jam is celebrating its fifth year at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington, kicking off the region's camping, music-festival season.
The 2019 edition, of #JCJAM5 will be Friday and Saturday, April 26-27, with 17 American roots music acts that run the gamut from folk, blues, old-time, swing jazz, rockabilly, and Americana to country and jamgrass. Bands hail from Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, and right here in West Virginia.
Confirmed acts for the #JCJAM5 will be Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton (both nights), David Mayfield Parade, Strung Like A Horse, The String Assassins, Rob McNurlin and The Beatnik Cowboys, Laid Back Country Picker and Honey, String Therapy, Big Rock and the Candy@$$ Mtn Boys, Of The Dell, The 1937 Flood, Nip and Tuck, The Independent State, Micah Scott, Mike Gray and Tim Lancaster. There's free camping and coolers allowed at the festival.
Advance tickets are $30 (for both days) on sale at https://www.facebook.com/jewelcityjamboree/. The ticket prices feature free camping. Coolers are allowed. Tickets are free for children 12 and under and are $10 a day for Marshall students with an ID.
Festival organizer, and retired Huntington firefighter and former councilman David Ball, said they've moved the festival, which used to be on Memorial Day Weekend, up to spring so that the two-day festival would be rocking on the river when Marshall University (and other colleges) are still in session.
Go online at https://www.jewelcityjam.com.
Park it For Some Karaoke
It's not just the spring peepers being heard over in the woods of Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg, Ky.
From 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 26, head over to the lodge as Kevin Nelson hosts a night of karaoke the second and fourth Friday each month.
Ramp it up with timbersports and a ramp feast
Head over to Camp Creek State Park, 2390 Co Highway 19/5, Camp Creek, W.Va. (located two miles off of I-77 in Mercer County), where they are hosting the Camp Creek State Park Timbersports Competition and Ramp Feast from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
Experience a spring West Virginia culinary tradition with a Ramp Feast and watch the area's only timbersport competition. There will be a flower and bird walk at 8 a.m., with the feast from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The dinner includes ramp casserole, brown beans, cornbread, slaw and drink for $12. The timbersport competition, featuring the country's best, is free to watch and will run from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
Go online at https://wvstateparks.com/park/camp-creek-state-park/.
Fire and Ice Festival
Head into the heart of the New River Gorge at Adventures on the Gorge, 219 Co Rte 60/5, Lansing, where they are hosting the Fire and Ice Festival from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
Join in as they celebrate the unique culture of WV whitewater rafting. Enjoy wood and ice displays carved by professionals from all over the world, live music, food and more.
For the finale a fire and ice tower will be set ablaze in the evening kick off the 2019 rafting season. There will also be live music by Emmalea Deal & Groundhog Gravy The art exhibit is free of charge.
Go online at https://adventuresonthegorge.com.
Belles, Bourbon & Belladonna
Head over to Glade Springs Resort as they are hosting a bourbon themed murder mystery dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
Set in Kentucky, the murder mystery is set around the drama of the Castle family. Woodson Everett Castle Jr., the owner of a family distillery, is now dying of cancer. He has three daughters and a son. Unwilling to leave the business in the hands of his daughters, he is also worried about his worthless son who is more interested in chasing booze, women, horses and cards. So he has laid down the law to his son: Straighten up and get married in the next 90 days and the distillery will be his. Now the son has brought home a fiance and there are many who are unhappy about this turn of events.
Get ahead of the game and enjoy a Pre-Show Bourbon Tasting at 6 p.m. with some of the cast of "Belles, Bourbon & Belladonna!" They will also have a selection of craft beers to taste.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. along with a cash bar & the show will begin at 7 p.m. Please arrive no later than 6:45 p.m.. Tickets at https://gladesprings.ticketleap.com/murdermystery/.
New River Birding Festival
Running Monday, April 29, through May 4, head into the New River Gorge in Fayetteville, where they are hosting the New River Birding Festival with a number of events.
Since 2002, the annual New River Birding & Nature Festival takes place in and around the New River Gorge National River in the heart of the upland, hardwood forests that Cornell Lab of Ornithology identified as a crucial stopover habitat for the continued survival of species such as Golden-winged, Blue-winged, and Swainson's Warbler, as well as the Scarlet Tanager. This bird and nature watching festival highlights more than 100 bird species on a variety of birding tours.
Go online at https://www.birding-wv.com.
Spice Up Spring with Indian Cuisine
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, head over to ACE Adventure Resort, Minden, where you can join Chef Nari Soundarrajan in the kitchen for a hands-on cooking class, then enjoy your meal as you continue sharing cultural and culinary conversations in good company. Buy one ticket for $60 then each additional ticket is $45. Participation benefits the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia.
Go online at https://aceraft.com.
Handy Work for the Earth: Garlic Mustard Pull
Celebrate earth and lend a hand to the natural forest at the Garlic Mustard Pull from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Pipestem Resort State Park. Team up with guides Julie McQuade, Pipestem's naturalist, and Richard Altare, with the National Park Service, to help remove this highly invasive plant species, garlic mustard. We're celebrating Earth Day a bit late to lend a helping hand to the Bluestone River Gorge. Meet at Pipestem's Nature Center to get started.
Wear long sleeves, long pants, sturdy walking shoes, work gloves and bring water. This event is part of the New River Gorge Wildflower Weekend and one of many activities at multiple state parks and the National Park Service. Contact Julie McQuade at 304-466-1800, ext. 344 or email pipestemsp@wv.gov to say you're attend and helping with the Garlic Mustard Pull. Activity duration is about three hours. Youth and service groups are welcomed.
Wildflower Weekend is part of a broad network of activities at multiple state parks and the National Park Service. Learn more about this and other events planned at www.nps.gov/neri.
Make It Shine at Cabwaylingo
It's time to Make It Shine at Cabwaylingo State Forest. Join fellow volunteers at 10 a.m. at the Crum Morgan Shelter to help spring clean the stream and areas at the forest. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Wear work clothes and boots. Volunteers will sign a volunteer work agreement upon arrival. Lunch is provided for registered volunteers.
All ages of families, and individuals, all working together for the betterment of Cabwaylingo State Forest has proven to make this event not only productive, but enjoyable for all participants. Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup is sponsored by the Department of Environmental Protection and the Division of Highways.
If you are interested in participating in the Cabwaylingo State Forest Spring Stream Cleanup, call 304-385-4255 for a form and information. Pre-registered volunteers working on April 27 may camp for free on April 26 and 27. Free camping requires pre-registration for Make It Shine Day.
A Royal Ball
Head over to the Madison Civic Center, where they are hosting a kids prom and dance (for kids ages 3 to 10) from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 26.
Get tickets at the Civic Center and email Donna Elkins for more info about it at ragstoroseseventsllc@gmail.com.
Pick Up in the Park
Join Naturalist Lauren Cole at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Chief Logan Museum/Park Headquarters to pick up litter on park roadways and trails. Bring your own gloves or borrow ours. Trash bags are provided. If you have a "litter getter" pick up tool, please bring it. Every volunteer that participates the full activity from 1 until 5 p.m. receives a free one-day pass to Chief Logan State Park swimming pool and waterslide to redeem in 2019.
This activity is free to attend and open to the public. Pick Up in the Park is also a YPP activity. Please wear closed toe shoes or boots.
Walk Among the Wildflowers
Spring blooms continue to dot the landscape and trails at Chief Logan State Park. Join Naturalist Lauren Cole at the Museum/Park Headquarters at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27 for a leisurely walk in search and identification of spring wildflowers. Flowers you should see include blue-eyed mary, wild geranium, fire pink, multiple violets, wild columbine, wood mint, pawpaw blossoms and more. Bird watching is also part of the starts and stops along the walk. Plan on enjoying two hours of outdoor time of interpretative info about native flora and its important role in West Virginia's ecosystem and some lively conversation.
This activity is free to attend and open to the public. Wear closed-toe shoes or boots while hiking trails and exploring Chief Logan State Park.
Lazy Sunday Tapas & Wine Pairing
From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, head over to Daniel Vineyards for a Tapas & Wine Pairing. The menu includes Spring Vegetable Soup with Tarragon w/ 2013 Esprit, loaded with potatoes, carrots, green beans and onion, & tarragon which gives a contrasting balance to fresh garden veggies, Zesty Zucchini Cakes w/ 2014 Pink, a Zucchini julienne combined with garlic, red pepper, fresh herbs, Panko bread crumbs , lightly fried & served with apple aioli sauce Halibut Street Taco w/ 2017 White Blend, Seasoned Halibut served with a zesty mango salsa, red onion, garden greens and fresh lime crema and salted caramel bread pudding w/ barrel tasting of new Red Raspberry.
Seating times are 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Reservations are required at 304-252-9750.
Ramp Up The Fun At Stink Fest
The Wild Ramp takes a bite on the wild side from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, as they host a festival and love-in for the market's namesake: the wild ramp (a wild leek with epic flavor and aroma).
The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St., West, will be the epicenter of all things ramp and spring as they are hosting local farmers and artisans selling and exhibiting various foods, produce, original recipes and artwork, a play area with inflatables, locally made beverages including local brews and ciders, local food vendors cooking up all things ramp, and a full plate of music starting at noon with Moonshine Crossing, Big Rock and The Candy@$$ Mountain Boys, The Mutual Admiration Society, The Settlement and Beggars Clan.
Go online at https://www.facebook.com/TheWildRampHuntingtonWV/.