Summer is officially here and finally the sun is poking its head out of the clouds to prove it. We've got a whole lot of fun going down indoors and out. Here's just a few of the fun things to get into this weekend around Southern West Virginia and beyond.
36th annual Bear Hole
Road Race 10K
On Saturday, June 29, head over to Twin Falls Resort State Park in Mullens, where they are hosting one of the region's oldest races, the 36th annual 10K and 5K run and 5K walk. All of the races begin at the lower end of golf course parking lot at Twin Falls Resort State Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Races begin at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $35 for the 10K or 5K race. Anyone participating as a race walker must walk the entire 5K race or be disqualified from the race.
Tri-State Timing will be electronically timing the runners for the race. Live race results will be available throughout the race at results.chronotrack.com/event/results/event/event-44997.
You can register online at register.chronotrack.com/r/44997/ or send your application and entry fee to the park, attention Deana Cook, made payable to Twin Falls Resort State Park.
Freedom Festival
Head over to downtown Logan where Freedom Festival is in full swing for four days and closing out with a huge bang this weekend.
The festival, which started Wednesday will roll though Saturday, June 29. The headliners are Restless Heart on Friday, June 28; and David Nail on Saturday, June 29.
Also on Saturday, don't miss the two fireworks shows shot simultaneously with one shot from the hospital hill and the water tower hill. There will also be a carnival, food and craft vendors and more.
Friday evening is Coal Night. Wear your hard hat and light to receive a free T-shirt. There is a military salute at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29.
Other family fun includes a 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, free family movie matinee of "Monsters vs. Aliens" at Logan Area Public Library. Free popcorn and juice will be served, or bring your own snacks. There will also be a free Yoga in the Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Chief Logan State Park. Donation-based, beginner yoga class taught by Lou Weisberg. Meet at the museum parking lot 15 minutes before class.
Go online at www.facebook.com/WVFreedomFestival/.
The sun will come
out at Cliffside
Theatre West Virginia continues its run of the beloved Broadway hit and Tony Award-winning musical "Annie" for a final weekend. Transport yourself to 1933 and the rundown orphanage full of lively and mischievous little girls. Featuring lots of local talent, Theatre West Virginia's production of "Annie" runs through Saturday, June 29.
All Theatre West Virginia productions take place in the beautiful 1,260-seat Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview in the New River Gorge National River outside Beckley. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly with live pre-show music at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.theatrewestvirginia.org or by calling 304-256-6800 or by visiting the Cliffside Amphitheatre Box Office one hour before shows. For group rates or special events, contact Theatre West Virginia at 304-256-6800.
Catch the rising stars
of the Kentucky Opry
The 2019 Season for Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry is now underway in the Willard and Lucy Kinzer Theater of the Mountain Arts Center (MAC), the Prestonsburg venue that has been home to the Opry since the facility opened in 1996.
The show continues every Saturday evening through Aug. 3 with the final show being billed as a "Bluegrass Night at The Opry." The creative team have already been busy working on themes, songs, and medleys for this year's summer season. Many surprises are in store, and fans can expect the great vocal medleys and supreme musicianship from the band. As always, the comedy antics of "Munroe" will be in full force.
Kentucky Opry director and emcee Clayton Case notes that the cast is eager to get back on stage.
"I get so excited when this family comes together to build and create a new show," Case said. "This cast, band, and crew never cease to amaze with the pure talent, work ethic, and creativity they exhibit year after year."
Tickets range from $12 to $16 and can be purchased by visiting www.macarts.com, by phone at 888-MAC-ARTS, or the MAC Box Office.
Stonewall Jackson
is History Alive
Head over to Pipestem Resort State Park amphitheater at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, for a free History Alive! program featured Doug Riley of Tunnelton bringing to life the Clarksburg native Civil War general.
Jackson was an orphan who became one of the most recognized names in military history. He is regarded by experts as a tactical genius and a relentless battlefield commander. The men of the "Stonewall Brigade" were fiercely loyal to their leader. Jackson's death by friendly fire was a crushing blow to Confederate hopes for ultimate victory. The free History Alive! program is made possible by the West Virginia Humanities Council.
Go online at wvstateparks.com/park/pipestem-resort-state-park/.
Groovin' near the gorge
The North Carolina-based band Porch 40 rolls up to The Grove in Fayetteville on its Radio Edit tour celebrating the release of its sophomore album "Radio Edit" that was produced by Robert Mercurio from Galactic and recorded at The Parlor in New Orleans. Get some of that rocked up jazzy funk at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Go online at www.porch40.com.
Also Saturday at 8 p.m., check out The Lost Paddle lounge at ACE Adventure Center as they welcome Jamaican native Shayar Jarret, and his band Krooshal Force. Shayar, who spent years playing guitar with Burning Spear, splits his time between West Virginia and Norway.
On Friday, Shayar and Krooshal Force will be at Melody's, 331 Neville St. (Beckley Underground), from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. with Lady D opening up.
Go 'Into the Woods' with GBV
Head over to Lewisburg, where Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 E Washington St., Lewisburg, is starting a run of the deliciously twisted Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical, "Into the Woods."
A retelling of your favorite fairytales; a baker and his wife who can't have a child, Cinderella in search of her Prince Charming, Jack who just wants his cow to give milk and a few other enchanting classics. Everyone is granted their wish but no one is ready for the consequences.
The show runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, and again July 3, 5-6.
Tickets range from $20 to $30. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/30ORBnA, or through the Box Office 304-645-3838.
Taco Festival in
downtown Charleston
Forget Taco Tuesday, it's Taco Saturday on June 29, as Black Sheep Burrito and Brews at the Brewery is putting on West Virginia's first Taco Festival with some eats and beats on the street as part of the Capitol Street Arts and Crafts Fair at FestivALL Charleston.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, stroll down to Davis Park and the 300 block of Capitol Street where you can sample more than a dozen taco and food vendors all pumping profits into a number of Charleston charities. Kick back to live music from Parachute Brigade, The Dividends, and Tony Harrah, and if you dare enter the hot pepper and taco eating contests. There will also be a Dog Taco Costume Contest, dance performances, awards for the Best Tacos and a kids activity zone. Enjoy a wide variety of hand-crafted brews from Charleston's only brewery, Bad Shepherd Beer Company, while enjoying tacos from such commercial vendors as Black Sheep Burrito & Brews, Mi Cocina de Amor, Books & Brews, Melange, Whiskey Taco, Twisted Taco and Elements at Quarrier Diner. Restaurant vendors will be donating 50% of sales to nonprofits of their choice. Also serving up tacos and receiving 100% of their sales will be such area nonprofits as Rainbow Pride of WV, CAMC Foundation, Piedmont Elementary School and Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. General Admission (includes entrance to festival, entertainment and one beer, soda or bottled water ticket) are $20. Get tickets at www.tacofestwv.com. Premium admission is $30 and includes entrance to festival, entertainment, two taco tickets and two drink tickets.
Take a ride on
the River Queen
BB Riverboats' River Queen returns to Charleston with 1 1/2 hour sightseeing cruises on the Kanawha River. As part of FestivALL Charleston and sponsored by the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, the River Queen will be docked at Haddad River Front Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd., East, Charleston.
Cruises will take place at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, June 28.
On Saturday, there will be cruises at noon and 2 p.m., as well as an evening taxi that will take folks over to Wine and All That Jazz at the University of Charleston. You must have, or be willing to buy tickets to Wine & Jazz Music Festival if you wish to get off at UC. Cruise Tickets are $22, $21 seniors, $14 children 4-12; children 3 and under are free. The Saturday River Taxi tickets are $3 for adults, children 12 and under free when accompanied by an adult.
Wine and All That Jazz
Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, it's the 20th edition of the Wine and Jazz Festival on the lawn at the University of Charleston as part of the FestivALL Charleston. Come celebrate the 20th year of Wine & Jazz! Fund for the Arts and Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC present the best summer party in Charleston. The schedule is 2 p.m., The Steve Himes Connection; 3:20 p.m., Somethin' Special; 4:50 p.m. The Bob Thompson Unit; 6:40 p.m. Lakecia Benjamin and 8:30 p.m. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
Advance tickets are $30 online at fundfortheartswv.ticketspice.com/wine-jazz-music-festival-2019. They can also be purchased at The Wine Shop at The Capitol Market in Charleston for $35 each. Online ticket sales will end at 9 p.m. Friday, June 28. Tickets will be available the day of the festival for $40 at the Main Gate. Children 12 and under get into the festival for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Children that are older than 12 but under 21 years of age may also attend, but will need to have a ticket for entrance. There will be craft beers, wine, and food vendors. You may bring chairs and blankets into the fest to sit. Proceeds from the Wine & Jazz Music Festival go to the Fund for the Arts' 12 local arts organizations to be used to further strengthen and enhance the arts in our community. The River Queen will be shuttling folks over from Haddad Riverfront Park at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. You can find more information on the FestivALL website at festivallcharleston.com/events/river-queen-cruises-taxi.
Theater here, there, everywhere and Elk City
Practically all of Charleston is a stage during FestivALL, the CYAC is presenting "Jack The Ripper," an award-winning drama about the legendary London murders of the 1880s, written by dynamic creative duo of Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde.
The production will run at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 28-29. This is the first production in the innovative new Elk City Playhouse.
Tickets: $15, $8 students, seniors. Some tickets will be available at the door, but, due to limited seating, online ticket purchases at cyacwv.showclix.com are suggested. For more information, call 304-342-5716 or visit cyaccharleston.com.
At the Guild Theatre, CLOG, the Charleston Light Opera Guild presents the musical, "Bright Star" from Grammy award-winning Edie Brickell and Grammy, Emmy and Academy-award winning Steve Martin. "Bright Star" runs at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 28-30.
Tickets: $20, open seating. Available online at charlestonlightoperaguild.org or at Books & Brews, 222 W Washington St., or at the box office at Guild Theatre (304-342-9312) which opens one hour before performances.
Showing pride in Huntington
It's Pride Month, and Huntington is saying it loud and rainbow proud that the Jewel City is Open to All.
From 4:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, head downtown to 4th Avenue in front of the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center for the Huntington Pride Festival presented by The McElroy Family.
Enjoy live music by The Dividends, at the event emceed by Miss Huntington Pride 2018, Jade LaFontayne and featuring an all-star lineup of local drag performers including local legends that haven't performed in Huntington for years: Olivia Knowles and Jayda Colby.
There will be local food trucks and drinks available at 4th Avenue bars in the block including St. Mark's and Jockey Club. Visit the Huntington Pride Facebook page for more events.