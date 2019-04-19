Hip hop to the hippity hop - Easter is on its way and with it comes a glorious stream of fun family events.
With spring busting loose and proclaiming its glory on every mountainside, here's a look at just a few of the things happening around Southern West Virginia and beyond this weekend.
Weathered Ground hosts brews and band-filled Pub Fest
All the best things about West Virginia will converge on Saturday, April 20, at Weathered Ground Brewery, 2027 Flat Top Road in Cool Ridge, near Beckley.
There will be craft beer, food, arts and crafts vendors and a ton of bands all joining forces for a day to help raise money for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Pub Fest will feature more than 20 bands including Hello June, The Kind Thieves, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, The Parachute Brigade, Long Point String Band, Leeroy Greene & The Meanies, Matt Deal Music, Red Audio, Tony Harrah Music, Corey Lee McQuade & Paul E. Johnson, Flat Tracker, Poor Taters, The Manor and Friends, The Electric Riverside Band, The Half Bad Bluegrass Band, The Wild Rumpus, Black King Coal, The Great Grass Sea, Mark Cline Bates and the WV Six, The Shuffle, Jonah Carden, Independent State, Clinton Scott and Greg Lilly.
Go online at https://www.wvpubfest.com to get tickets.
Falls and eggs
No peanuts and Cracker Jacks here at the Twin Falls Resort State Park ballfield, but lots of chocolate, candy and good fun.
Hippity hop to Twin Falls ball field for a 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, Egg Hunt. There is a $2 per child fee.
Contact Deana Cook at Twin Falls Resort State Park to learn more about registering for the egg hunt and age requirements.
While at the park, be sure and ramble out on some of the park's 25 miles of trails.
Pipestem celebrates Easter
Easter Weekend is here, and Pipestem Resort State Park has a full basket of programs.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, it's kids gone wild at the annual Egg Hunt at Park headquarters. At 8 p.m. Saturday, Tina Smith will be in the Lodge Lobby singing and playing guitar.
Early risers can get a spiritual start to Easter at Sunday's sunrise services at park headquarters area, followed by an Easter Buffet at 7 a.m. at the Bluestone Dining Room.
The park's Easter buffet will run 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Lunch and dinner buffet reservations are recommended
Party like it's 1899
OK, maybe it's not a party, but you can find out how pioneers lived in the 1800s, thanks to a program called "From the Cabin Porch: Lifestyles of Pioneering Times" at Chief Logan State Park on Saturday, April 20.
Join Naturalist Lauren Cole from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the park's pioneer homestead to hear about the history of the state park area, pioneers, homesteading lifestyles and a bit about the structure itself. Cole's program begins from the porch, and then steps inside.
From the Cabin Porch is free and open to the public and suitable for all ages.
Ready to take a shallow plunge? Join Cole at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Chief Logan State Park Picnic Shelter #3 for a chance at a splashing good time. They will search in the creek for all things that make their home in or around the water: crawdads, salamanders, fish, voles, kingfishers and more. Learn about the environment and conservation of water resources. This is a YPP activity and lasts about two hours. Please wear shoes that can get wet.
At 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, meet Cole for some bird watching. Free and open to the public, the birdwatching venture starts at the Museum/Park Headquarters on Saturday, and meets up at the Chief Logan Lodge on Sunday.
Enjoy listening and searching for such migratory birds as Purple Finches, Eastern Bluebirds and others. Cole will have binoculars to loan during the bird walk.
Mining for American treasures
Head over to the West Virginia Miners parking lot on Stadium Drive in Beckley, where they are hosting a local flea market from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20. The flea market will be open Saturdays throughout the summer.
Call 304-252-7233 or go online at http://wvminersbaseball.com.
Second annual Smokeout
at Arrowhead Farm
Over in Fayetteville, the Arrowhead Bike Farm, 8263 Gatewood Road, hosts its second annual Smokeout at the Farm with some live music from Black Garlic.
Running from 4:20 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 20, the Smokeout will be filled a day of fun, awesome barbecue, group rides, and live funky and fresh music with Black Garlic. The menu will include scratch-made sauces, sides and specialty items including vegan dishes, slow and low Brisket, pulled chicken with house-made White Lightning sauce and pork belly burnt ends.
Go online at https://arrowheadbikefarm.com.
Hell's Kitchen Italian takeover
If you like Italian food, kick it up a notch from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 20, as Geminellis Bistro, 259 Greasy Ridge Road, Princeton, is hosting a four-course Italian fare prepared by Chef Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen alumni. Two seating times are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cost, $65 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Brunch it up in Beckley
Head over to Tamarack, just off of the Interstate in Beckley, where they are hosting an Easter Sunday brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21.
Enjoy a brunch featuring the Mountain State's finest cuisine. The first seating is at 11:30 a.m. Other seatings are noon, 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Go online at www.tamarackwv.com.
Field of Easter dreams
Head over to the football field at the Oceana Middle School for the sixth annual Easter Egg Drop in Oceana at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20.
There will be games and booths in Gillian's Park prior to the drop. Churches are invited to set up a table and share the Easter message. The drop will take place at 2 p.m. sharp. The event is sponsored by SADD, Wyoming County Prevention Coalition and other local partners.
Cheer Force Bingo
Help the Elite Cheer Force all-star cheerleading team on their trip to compete at the D2 Summit in Orlando, Fla., by coming out Friday, April 19, for the Elite Cheer Force Bingo at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School. Proceeds will go toward the trip for these former National and Grand Champions.
Tickets are $20 advance or $25 at the door.
Sound checks at the Clay Center
Head up to the Clay Center at 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, as they bring the funk and the rock to the stage with Augusta, Ga., band Funk You as well as an opening set by Huntington's dynamic retro rock unit, Of The Dell, powered by twin brothers Cody and Corey Hatton.
The Sound Checks concert series reels in some of the best emerging national artists alongside some of the breaking regional bands on an intimate stage.
Lakes and Eggs
Just off of U.S. 23, Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, in Prestonsburg, Ky., is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at the park campground at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20. They have hidden more than 8,000 candy and prize-filled eggs for kids ages 12 and under.
This event is sponsored by East Kentucky Archery and Jenny Wiley State Resort Park The park is home to the beautiful Dewey Lake, as well as hiking trails, a lodge, restaurant, as well as their almost famous Elk Viewing Tours. Call 606-889-1790.
A Downtown Adults Egg Scramble
Step aside, munchkins, mom and dad are getting in on the fun from 10 a.m. to. 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, as Resurrection Church is hosting an Downtown Charleston's Adult Easter Egg Hunt.
You must get a map of participating locations at Taylor Books, Rock City Cake Co, or Buck & Bette to participate, and you can redeem your prize coupons at the Capitol Theater until 3 p.m. Saturday. The theater will also be open for tours.
There will be hundreds of eggs hidden along Capitol, Quarrier and Summers streets in stores and on sidewalks. Many of the eggs will be filled with coupons to redeem great prizes and gift cards from local shops and restaurants.
The free event is rain or shine, and families are welcome, but children must be supervised as the streets will remain open and they must be respectful of local businesses.
Bad Shepherd Celebrates 4/20 with WV's First Hemp Beer
At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, April 20, Bad Shepherd Beer Company and Black Sheep Burrito and Brews at the Brewery will be taking a pause for the green cause and tapping the first keg of a special Hemp-Hearted brew, "The Allegheny Rocket," a dank hoppy IPA that will help raise money for hemp and marijuana advocacy in West Virginia.
The day 4/20 is Internationally recognized day to celebrate and advocate for the legalization of marijuana.
Black Sheep Burrito and Brews at the Brewery, located at 702 Quarrier St., Charleston, will be serving the beer, which was brewed by a new recipe by Bad Shepherd head brewer Ross Williams, and assistant, Jacob Dempsey, with guest brew help from well-known hemp farmer and veteran marijuana advocate, Don Smith II.
Bad Shepherd and Black Sheep is donating $1 per pint of "The Allegheny Rocket" to help Smith and the Marijuana for WV group lobby the Legislature to make West Virginia laws more friendly to the consumption of marijuana to help the Mountain State's struggling economy.
Known for their mild and nutty flavor, hemp seeds contain more than 30 percent fat and have become a popular health food being exceptionally rich in two essential fatty acids, linoleic acid (omega-6) and alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3). They do not contain the psychoactive THC found in marijuana.
The 7.2-percent ABV beer has about 50 to 60 IBUs (bittering units) with Williams using in the boil and dry hopping some dank hop flavors including mostly Amarillo, but also Galaxy and Citra hops.
Go online at http://blacksheepwv.com/charleston/bad-shepherd-brewery/.