WILLIAMSON - Family members and numerous friends celebrated the 100th birthday of well-known Williamson resident Zada Stowe Hairston, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Trinity Healthcare Services of Mingo, Inc. in Williamson in a gala event. The festive celebration, hosted by the Hairston Family and Trinity Healthcare of Mingo County, continued on Sunday, March 17, with a birthday party shared with residents and family members.
The March 16 event included a buffet of heavy hors d'oeuvres and a program of tributes to Hairston. Themes throughout the event focused on her love and dedication to God, family, country and community. Special moments included singing of hymns she loves by her children, grandchildren, Logan Street First Baptist Church Choir, of which she has been a faithful member, and all guests joining in on her favorite, "Oh, How I Love Jesus." A cake topped with '100th' in gold was served following the singing of a resounding 'Happy Birthday to You' by all who gathered.
Special guests and special recognition shared at the 100th celebration included John Mark Hubbard, former Mingo County Commissioner and representative for West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin; Mingo County Commissioner Greg Smith; Mayor of Williamson Charles Hatfield; U.S. Railroad Retirement Board representative John Barber; West Virginia Baptist State Convention President Rev. David Bell; and Logan Street First Baptist Church pastor Rev. Gerald Dotson.
A special feature, sponsored by Manchin, was the presentation of a U.S. flag flown over the capital of the United States in honor of Hairston and her 100th birthday, and a personal phone call from Manchin during the celebration, received on her behalf by her daughter Willene.
Greetings and citations were received from President Donald Trump and other West Virginia honorable officials: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. David B.McKinley, Gov. Jim Justice, Speaker of the House David Hanshaw, former Gov. Earl Ray and First Lady Joanne Jaeger Tomblin, and Sen. Mark Maynard.
Hairston received birthday greetings on behalf of the Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. from Colette McCurdy-Jackson, national president, and the Mid-Eastern Region Director Juanita Jones. She is a longtime member of the local women's service organization, the Alpha Kappa Chapter.
Both Logan Street First Baptist Church, of which she has been a member since arriving in Williamson in 1946, and Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Belmont, North Carolina, her home church growing up and where several of her family are currently members, recognized her and each other during their March 17 worship services. Both churches shared selected scriptures and hymns, including her favorite hymn, "Oh How I Love Jesus," and each pastor led their respective congregations in praying for Hairston and each other.
Leigh Ann Hubbard, spokesperson First Baptist Church, Harvey Street, Williamson, honored Hairston in the chruch's Sunday morning worship service by dedicating the women's missionary tribute to her life and faithful Christian service shared with the community, reaching near and far.
A special gift presented to Hairston was a specially designed guest registry and memory book made by one of the Trinity Healthcare residents. Another special gift, a beautiful crocheted afghan made by daughter-in-law Lynda Roque Hairston, featured 100 flowers crocheted with 100 different yarns that were gifted by a stitching group in the Belmont area. Each grandchild and great-grandchild presented a red rose to their grandmother as part of the 100 red roses that represented her 100 years. The grandchildren also created a book of special photos capturing themselves with their grandmother over the years. The children presented the Beloved Mother Award which states, "In Honor and Celebration of Your 100th Birthday, March 17, 2019; By Your Loving Family; I thank my God upon every remembrance of you. Philippians 1:3." The Stowe Family Reunion recognized Hairston with a proclamation recognizing her as the Stowe Family Matriarch and presented her with a gift of a Legacy Portrait showing her at three ages, approximately age 7, in her twenties, and in her nineties. Guests left with a unique thank-you gift from Hairston and her family, a magnet highlighting Mrs. Hairston's 100 years.