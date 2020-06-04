In the recent ABC documentary, “The Story of Soaps,” John Stamos, who got his start on “General Hospital,” offered this explanation of why soaps are still important: “Discord is at an all-time high right now and decency at an all-time low and people don’t know where to turn to. So to lock into a different place, different characters and sort of escape into their world and their lives and out of their own for a little while is really needed right now, so I’m glad the soaps are still around for us to jump into and escape.”
It’s truly a beautiful assessment from someone who clearly understands just how much he owes to this underappreciated genre. But what happens when that means of escape can no longer survive reality?
If you haven’t been following, three out of the four remaining daytime dramas — “The Bold and The Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “Hospital” — are now airing classic episodes due to a production shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Days of Our Lives” is now the last daytime soap standing and due to its advanced production schedule, will have new episodes airing until October.
But what happens after October? Will the COVID-19 shutdown lead to the end of daytime soaps as we know them?
“Bold” and “Young” fans are in good shape for now as “Bold” is renewed through 2022 and “Young” is renewed through 2024. It’s “Days” and “Hospital” fans who have reason for concern. ABC has considered cancelling “Hospital” on more than one occasion and a change in viewership habits and a big drop in ratings due to the lack of new episodes could finally give them the reason to pull the trigger. One of the reasons “Days” was renewed through 2021 earlier this year was that its advanced shooting schedule allows it to be produced more cheaply. Without that huge production cushion, will NBC decide it simply can’t afford it?
And once the soaps resume production, what will the shows look like? After all, daytime dramas are not exactly built for social distancing. Can the shows give viewers the same kind of stories they expect while still protecting the health and safety of their casts and crews? I honestly don’t know the answer to that one.
If you’re a fan of any of the soaps in reruns, I highly recommend you giving “Days” a try. NBC released the show’s summer preview reel and it’s clear the next several weeks are going to be a whole lot of fun for a show that is already firing on all cylinders. And it’s important to remember that a successful “Days” is not just good for “Days.” It could be key for the survival of the entire genre.
