PERFORMANCE: Paramount Players presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 18-19, at Paramount Arts Center. A performance also begins at 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20/$28.
RETIRED: A special precious Christian friend whom I hoped to meet before 2020 ended recently retired from her long-time employment. Connie Ferguson of Huntington “threw in the towel” in October after a 35-year tenure with State Electric. Connie hopes to travel throughout the beautiful state of West Virginia and continue to care for her elderly mother, who lives with her. May Connie’s years away from the hustle and bustle of that task be blessed and every day be filled with relaxation, rest and comfort.
FESTIVAL: Works by Ard, Tfirn, Waldeck, Walters and Zanter are featured in the “Electrifest” with new electronic music, live performance, video and improvisation at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. The livestream event is sponsored by Marshall University School of Music.
STORY TIME: Kids can come dressed in PJs and join Kris Kringle for cookies and cocoa from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Santa’s Loft, Huntington Mall. An activity and story time are also offered. Each child receives a discount ticket for the All Smiles Aboard Train. Masks are required for ages 9 and older. Social distancing guidelines are also followed. Reservations are limited. Call 304-733-0492.
CLOSES: Although Christmas stockings may be hung, Lawrence County Museum, located at 506 S. 6th St., Ironton, Ohio, closes for the year. The pandemic caused many events and activities to be canceled in 2020, but the museum hopes to bring them back when things improve.
CHUCKLE: It was a great Christmas for young Sam. His grandmother had gotten him a drum set, a make-your-own-chewing-gum kit and a set of water guns. He happily ran off to play with his new loot. Sam’s father, however, was none too pleased. “Mom, why on earth would you get him that stuff? Don’t you remember how annoying those kinds of gifts are to parents?” Grandma smiled triumphantly. “I certainly do!” she responded.