Every morning when I wake up I have to remind myself, that man doesn't live by bread alone. Sometimes, I succeed, sometimes I eat, bread, lots and lots of bread. You see, I am a sandwich kind of girl and if I do say so myself, I'm awesome at making them. I push past all the bread aisles in the super markets and then all the great restaurants that make amazing sandwiches because I could live on meat and all the fixens crammed between two slices of bread, but my body says, it's too much.
There are lots of people I'd love to sit down and talk to for just a few minutes and one of the people that is on that list is whomever invented the sandwich. There are foods we eat, forget about and go on and live out our day. Then there are the dishes we eat, get excited about and never forget. The latter of the two is usually grilled, slathered with cheese or so chock full of flavor and fresh herbs it makes you go home and do everything in your power to recreate the explosion of deliciousness.
A classic sandwich is good. It's filling, tasteful and well, classic but that's just the beginning of something so wonderful your kids will forever remember and talk to their kids about when they bite into the possibilities of what can evolve from building on the basic sandwich. There are steak and cheese, Mac and cheese, roast and potatoes, French fries on BLT and even chocolate sandwiches. I mean, really, it's limitless.
When I was preparing this stuffed bread bowl, I was asked, "What in the world are you doing to that bread? "Don't fence me in!" That's all I said.
I could even see adding potato chips or Cheetos or corn chips just for the crunch factor. But I settled on the great flavors of fresh basil, sun dried tomatoes packed in oil, baby artichokes and glorious buttery havarti cheese. Don't be afraid to have this for your dinner. You can combine all your favorite vegetables and have a feast. This is my happy meal.
BREAD BOWL SANDWICH
1 round bread loaf
hollowed out with a lid
Smoked turkey breast
1 jar sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil
1 jar baby artichokes packed in oil
1 half red onion sliced
Fresh basil
Mayonaise
Fettuccine alfredo (optional). I had some left over
Layer the hollowed out bowl with all the ingredients. Top with the lid and serve.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.