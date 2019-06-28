Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "Late Night," which is rated R and playing in theaters.
Often, I am asked what is the best movie that I have seen lately. It's tougher to answer that question than you might think. Sometimes, I think a movie is "just OK" or "pretty good" or "not too bad."
For this week's column, I watched two movies in their entirety on DVD that I couldn't recommend. A third movie I stopped watching about halfway through. Then, while watching the film "Late Night," I found myself thinking: "I love this movie."
"Late Night" stars Emma Thompson as Katherine, a nighttime talk show host who is considered an American institution even though the ratings for her show are declining and she seems out of touch with social media and younger viewers.
Mindy Kaling, who wrote the screenplay for this film, plays Molly, who lands a new job and finds herself the only woman writer working on the talk show. Molly has to learn to adjust to her boss being very temperamental, prone to firing people and set in her ways.
There is a bigger challenge, too. The entire team is trying to save the show from losing Katherine as its host. Thompson's character goes through a transformation during the film as she regrets the way she has treated some of the workers on her TV show over the years.
Kaling's character grows as well during the film as she becomes more confident in her job. Molly is thrilled to be working on a program that she has loved for so many years, but she doesn't let her new job change her sense of values. She works hard and eventually wins her co-workers over.
Kaling and Thompson are both very good in their roles as is John Lithgow who plays Katherine's husband.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.