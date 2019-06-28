I would never consider myself a fan of the Jonas Brothers. In fact, I'm so tired of hearing "Sucker" on the radio, I cringe every time it plays.
But I'm a sucker for a good rags-to-riches story and I was feeling those kinds of vibes watching the previews of their Amazon Prime documentary, "Chasing Happiness." So I took 90 minutes out of my day to give it a look. And I admit I came out of it with a deeper appreciation for the brothers and their family. But though the documentary was entertaining, it glosses over some key details that would have not only given us a much better picture of the guys, but also given us a much better program.
For those of you not familiar, the Jonas Brothers are three brothers from New Jersey-Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas. The trio burst onto the scene in 2006 and became hugely popular, thanks to numerous appearances on the Disney Channel. However, citing some creative differences, the band officially announced a split in 2013. But in February 2019, the guys came roaring back and are enjoying a brand new run of success.
"Happiness" begins with their childhood and how Nick's Broadway success inspired Joe to go after the same, while Kevin endured bullying at school before making it in commercials.
But like most documentaries of this type, just when things start coming together, they all fall apart and for the entire Jonas family, that moment came when their father, a pastor at a local church, was pushed into resigning because his sons were playing rock music. But things go on the upswing again when Disney calls and turns the guys into bigger stars than they could have ever imagined.
Things get rocky, however, when Nick surprisingly pulls the plug on the group and Joe and Kevin are left to figure things out on their own. But eventually the three brothers find their way back to each other and decide to give the group another try.
The most interesting part of the documentary is the breakup and that's also the most frustrating part. It's clear during their individual interviews that Joe and Kevin were extremely hurt that Nick blindsided them, but there's never much of an explanation as to how they both got past that in order to reunite. An incident that actually made me hurt for Kevin is brought up, but, never really dealt with, leaving you to wonder how Kevin forgave his brothers. And if you're planning to learn details about how the guys met their wives and fell in love, you're going to be sorely disappointed.
As I said, much of "Happiness" is entertaining, even for a non-Jonas Brothers fan. But when judging documentaries, I generally believe that if you can't go all the way with a revelation, then don't bring it up at all, and that's definitely what should have been the case for "Happiness." We definitely see the guys chase happiness, we just don't get to see how they finally caught up with it.
"Chasing Happiness" is available for streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.