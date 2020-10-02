“Pressure pushing down on me/Pressing down on you, no man ask for/Splits a family in two/Puts people on streets...” — from the lyrics of “Under Pressure” as written by members of Queen and David Bowie
It was still dark as I drove alongside the glinting waters of the Ohio River. I tried to listen to the news when I first left home, but on this day the stories were making me feel anxious. I switched to a music channel as I made my way onto the 6th Street Bridge heading into Huntington. As I took the exit ramp toward the school where I teach, I heard the unmistakable beat drop for one of my favorite teen anthem songs, “Under Pressure,” written and performed by Queen and David Bowie.
It was late fall 1981 when this song was wildly popular. While I cannot pretend to recall my exact mental state in 1981, I do remember feeling the song’s lyrics resonating with me on a visceral level — and, boy do they ever resonate now.
“It’s the terror of knowing what this world is about/Watching some good friends screaming ‘Let me out!’/ these are the days it never rains but it pours...”
In the ’80s, from my know-it-all teen perspective, I thought the world was incredibly messed up! From the rallying cries and images of “Tear down the wall” to songs calling for us to “Feed the World,” and from the music and message of “Farm Aid” to the drama and news headlines surrounding the AIDS/HIV crisis, it seemed in my young mind that the older generations were creating a world of chaos that the younger people would have to fix. How ironic now!
Images from my life flashed before me as I continued to drive. Images from childhood, teen years, college years, early adult years, parenting images, teaching images, images from past world events through where I have lived, and images from current events. Words seemed to fly through my brain. COVID. PANDEMIC. CHAOS. QUARANTINE. DIVIDE. HATE. DIVISION. HURT. DIVISIVENESS. PAIN. DISORDER. DEATH TOLL. VIRTUAL. MISTRUST.
“Turned away from it all like a blind man/Sat on a fence but it don’t work/Keep coming up with love but it’s so slashed and torn/Why, why, why?/Love, love, love, love, love/Insanity laughs under pressure we’re breaking...”
Am I the only one with a heart that is breaking? It seems we become so wrapped up in minutiae of policies, partisanship, and even personal egos that we lose focus of our commonalities and the real lives of people. Why is it now OK to speak, post, tweet and write rudely? Why does compromise seem unattainable? Why is society as a whole burning bridges of connection?
“Can’t we give ourselves one more chance?/Why can’t we give love that one more chance?/ Why can’t we give love, give love, give love, give love/ Give love, give love, give love, give love, give love?”
My grandfather used to teach the importance of “walking a mile in another man’s shoes.” It was a consistent message I heard throughout my childhood from the adults in my life. He and my grandmother would take food to those in need, offer rides to the elderly who could no longer drive, and were overall kind and pleasant with all those they encountered — even if they didn’t agree with their personal views. Am I naive to think this aphorism should still be practiced today?
“Cause love’s such an old fashioned word/And love dares you to care for/The people on the edge of the night/And love (people on streets) dares you to change our way of/Caring about ourselves...”
I feel “under pressure” in a number of ways, and I suspect I am not the only one. I feel the pressure to remain healthy and behave safely for the sake of others I may contact, but even more so for my loved ones. I am not sure I could live with myself if I caused another person to become sick.
I feel professional pressure. Like most other careers, education has had to dramatically change and respond in the wake of a pandemic. Teaching simultaneously in-person students and virtual students challenges me. Then, there is the additional pressure of keeping the in-person students safe, their environment sanitized, and still allow them to be kids. It is a delicate balance of walking along a tightrope with strong crosswinds of politics, policies, and personal egos.
I feel pressure as a responsible citizen. How do I separate the wheat from the chaff? How do I parse out the truth from the half-truths and outright lies? And what can I do about the people suffering in the streets, in the hospitals, at work or home? Anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses seem at an all-time high with negative coping mechanisms providing easy and quick relief, but not solving problems. Compassion, concern, and care seem harder to find.
“This is our last dance/This is ourselves under pressure.”
My grandmother used to tell me that things had to get worse before they could get better. My grandfather used to say that diamonds form under pressure. I pray for the pressure valve to release soon. I pray this isn’t “our last dance.” I pray that love will dare us to care, once more, for others, and that we will soon dare to “change our ways.”