From left, Connie Phillips, managing director of the Boone County Community Foundation, presents a grant to Kathy Hill, APRN-BC, Community Health coordinator at Boone Memorial Hospital. Submitted photo

The Boone County Community Foundation recently gave a $5,000 grant contribution to the Boone Memorial Hospital FARMacy Program.FARMacy is a 15-week program that helps families improve their health by providing fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables at no cost.The grant award was funded by the Nathan Haddad Memorial Fund and the Fred Haddad Memorial Fund, each of which contributed $2,500 to the FARMacy Program.Visit BMH.org for more information on the program.