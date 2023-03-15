Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Under current projections, by 2100 the number of people over 80 will be six times the number today. Meanwhile, the number of children under 6 will drop by half. Scary.

We’re facing a global workforce downgrading — too many oldsters like me and not enough youngsters. Think of Huntington streets now, then imagine them with six times the grandparents but half the grandkids. Sounds like a Florida retirement community but in fact, it will be our world.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

