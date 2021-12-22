Dear readers, excuse my writing absence. I write every day to my file. I just haven’t found anything to share with you that’s up to my standards. I try to live by the maxim “Never miss a good opportunity to shut up.” I’ve been practicing that — maybe too much.
However I came across some paradoxes today said by another but long thought by me. They are too good not to share because he speaks for me. David Perrell teaches writing online, and I came across his list on Twitter.
Maybe Mr. Perrell has nudged me into regular writing again. With minor edits, I share his paradoxes of modern life.
The Paradox of Reading: The books you read will profoundly change you even though you’ll forget the vast majority of what you read.
The Paradox of Writing: Great writing looks effortless. But because the ideas are so clear, casual readers don’t appreciate how much time it took to refine them.
The Paradox of Creativity: Your work is done when it looks so simple that viewers think they could’ve done it, which means they won’t appreciate how hard you worked.
The Paradox of Decision Making: It’s better to choose, commit, and get started instead of waiting for the best possible option, so the correct decisions are actually suboptimal.
The Paradox of Originality: Many of history’s greatest artists have found their voice by copying others. We discover who we are by imitating others and watching our uniqueness emerge over time.
The Paradox of News: By telling us to care about everything, the news leads to apathy instead of action.
The Paradox of Abundance: Information abundance is bad for the average person who is confused by it but good for a small number of people who can understand it.
The Paradox of Consensus: Too much agreement implies a systemic error. Unanimous agreement may lead to bad decisions.
The Paradox of Skill: The more evenly matched opponents are in skill, the more of a role luck plays in determining the final outcome.
The Productivity Paradox: We keep inventing things that save us time, but it feels as if we have less time than ever before.
The Ice Cream Paradox: Tell 10 people to agree on one ice cream flavor and they’ll pick chocolate or vanilla. Groups of people don’t agree on what’s unique. Since people agree on what’s easy, consensus is just another way of saying average.
The Paradox of Strategy: The same things that help one achieve outlier success also increase chances of outlandish failure. So we find the person with the most spectacular failures of space launches and electric cars on the cover of Time Magazine as 2021 Man of the Year.
And one more by Benjamin Graham, mentor of my mentor Warren Buffett.
The Paradox of Stock Market Forecasting: The trouble with market forecasting is not that it is done by unintelligent and unskillful people. Quite the contrary, the trouble is that it is done by so many really expert people that their efforts constantly neutralize each other and end up almost exactly in zero.
I hope at least one person finds this list useful for besides me. I hope to start chatting with you more in future articles.