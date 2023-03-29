Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Forever Chemicals Hunting
A 10-point white-tailed deer walks through the woods in Freeport, Maine, in 2015.

 Robert F. Bukaty | The Associated Press

Since 1992, Hunters Helping the Hungry has donated more than 1 million pounds of venison to West Virginia’s two food banks feeding some of the state’s neediest families.

With the help of the Governor’s One Shot Hunt, Share the Harvest Sunday and other forms of private donations, there are no processing fees for hunters who designate deer for the program.“This program was established to help those most in need. Some form of meat protein is one of the most requested items from food banks. Generous hunters, processors, and the DNR stepped in to help ease some of that demand by donating wild game meat, venison,” said Trevor Moore, a wildlife biologist at the West Virginia State Wildlife Center.This year’s collection ended with the hunting season in December and the data is available now: 681 deer donated 24,580 pounds, 32,774 meals provided and $46,703.84 in processing, transportation and distribution costs

