Did you feel it? I stepped outside this morning, I felt it in the air, coffee in hand — an almost imponderable shift in the temperature. Like a song known by heart, played one key lower, the air whispered, “Fall is coming.”
For as much as my skin craves the sunshine, my soul retreats in the shadowy depth just behind it. The lighter air is welcome and I am wasting no time making plans to drink it all in, for just around the corner promises a colder season to come.
I spent the day visiting my son. We had lunch and talked about his new life in the big city. I drove up for the day thinking it would quench the dread of missing him. Though I watched intently every word he spoke and wandered off thinking about the years he was little, all I thought was there is never enough time and I could linger in this moment for days.
He decided it would be fun to ride motorized scooters all over the city and when I said I didn’t have the proper shoes he quickly admonished me, jokingly, “Whahhhh!” Though I never back down from that kind of teasing, within a few minutes of zipping throughout the sidewalks, he must’ve realized being safe should be respected because he began fearfully instructing me to be careful and how awful it would be if I wrecked.
It felt nice to have someone I love be concerned for my welfare.
When we said goodbye, he let me know our next adventure would be parasailing. He hugged me and said, “If I’m gonna die, at least we will be dying together!” I smiled and said, “Well let’s eat first, can’t go out of this world on an empty stomach!”
One of our favorite meals is red curry shrimp with limes. I fixed this for a light snack and displayed them on these cute little skewers. The presentation is adorable and it’s the perfect finger food. The limes give it the pop of sunshine I love with any seafood, and the clean-up is quick and easy.
Red Curry Shrimp Skewers
1 pound deveined shrimp
2 tablespoons red curry paste
Juice of 2 limes
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 limes, quartered in wedges
In a bowl, whisk the paste and limes together. Brush over each shrimp. Drizzle olive oil into a skillet. Over high heat, toss in the shrimp and saute until pink. The only secret to the best-tasting shrimp I have is don’t over cook them. Take the skewers and pierce each shrimp and alternate with lime wedges.