Yesterday, I think July was confused, as it seemed as though the morning burned August-hot while a languid, low-lying mist hung over the pine and oak trees. A quick sprint around the lake at the park had me thinking about dinner, and I almost stopped my willful act of exercise to browse the supermarket for possibilities.
If it were not for the geese, the movement of water lapping the shoreline and the croak of frogs addressing my intentions, I would’ve cut the exercise short.
Intentionally noticing sounds, scenes and nature, is self care in itself. And since man cannot live by bread or tacos alone, we are encouraged to heighten our senses with the world and nature around us. West Virginia is rich in natural resources and I am inclined to call it the eighth wonder of the world with its plush, green, mountainous terrain, rivers and creeks. I am thankful to be social distancing in such a beautiful environment.
Running through the agenda of the morning, which included but was not limited to exercise, dinner was the intentional task at hand. Repurposing chicken is one of the things I do each week. The good news is, any protein can be repurposed and this is just one more recipe to keep in mind when you have leftover food.
This was simple pleasure and one more idea that almost defies a real recipe as we are simply taking chicken and adding a few spices, heating tortillas and adding fresh salsa and red onion.
How delicious and amazing does that sound?
Chicken Tacos
1 lb. pulled chicken
3 T. Sriracha sauce
1 T. Montreal steak seasoning
1/2 cup water
10 tortillas, heated to soften
Sliced red onion
Sliced limes
Fresh cilantro
Cheddar cheese
1 can diced tomatoes
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 clove garlic
2 T. chopped onion
2 yellow wax peppers
In a sauce pan, include the chicken, sriracha sauce, steak seasoning and water.
Heat and stir through.
In a food processor, combine the tomatoes, vinegar, garlic, onion and peppers. Pulse until mixed well.
Add in pinches of cilantro.
Pile a generous portion of chicken into each tortilla, top with onion, cheese and fresh salsa.
Enjoy with sour cream, if you’d like.