PRINCETON — The Mingo Central Lady Miners picked up a key sectional win this past week as they shutout PikeView by a final score of 2-0.
Head coach Jeremy Davis' Lady Miner squad caught a break in the first half of action when they was handed the lead after an own goal by PikeView.
MCHS took advantage of the miscue and pushed their lead to 2-0 in the second half after sophomore Bella Hall added another score to her mighty season total.
Goalkeeper Autumn White played an outstanding match in front of the net as she recorded a clean sheet with 15 saves.
The Lady Miners had lost to PikeView 3-0 earlier in the season and the win was their sixth of the season which is also an important number.
"PikeView was a sectional opponent so it was a huge win for our program and for us on the season, Davis said. "The sixth win also ties the school record for most wins in lady Miner soccer history, set last season."
MCHS suffered two losses to close out the week to move their record to 6-10-2 as they dropped a 2-0 game at Shady Spring on Thursday and fell 3-0 to Bluefield on Saturday. In the Bluefield contest the game was scoreless at the half despite Mingo being down a player due to injury.
The Lady Miners wrap up the regular season with a road contest at Ravenswood on Tuesday before retuning home to host Lincoln County on Thursday for Senior Night on a girl/boy doubleheader.
