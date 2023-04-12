Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Mingo Central Lady Miners moved to one game over .500 on the season as they picked up wins over Phelps by a score of 11-8 on Monday and mercy ruled Tolsia 15-0 on Wednesday to improve their record to 9-8. 

"The kids are playing better and playing more together this year," coach Patrick Cline said. "We're getting into a harder part of our schedule now. So hopefully we can show up and just play to our potential. When these girls play together and compete aggressively, they can play with whoever is on the other side."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you