FALLING ROCK – The Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team hung tough in its season opener at Herbert Hoover on Thursday, Dec. 2.
But it wasn't enough as the Lady Tigers fell 56-42 to the Huskies.
Chapmanville, 0-1 overall and 0-1 in the Cardinal Conference, got a 13-point effort each from Chloe Thompson and freshman Haley Fleming. Fleming netted a trio of 3-pointers on the evening. Thompson was 7 of 11 from the free throw line.
Jaiden Mahon tossed in nine points for CRHS, while freshman Brooke Christian tallied four and Daizi Farley added three points.
Farley and Mahon each nailed down a 3.
Regan Geary led Herbert Hoover with 14 points. Taylor Ray netted 13 and Caroline Woody 12.
Ray canned three treys on the night. Geary and Woody sank two apiece.
The Huskies led Chapmanville 16-12 after one quarter, 28-22 at the half and 40-31 after three. Hoover outscored CRHS 16-11 in the fourth to set the final score.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to return to action on Dec. 7 at Class AAAA South Charleston, then play in the Summers County tourney Dec. 10-11.
CRHS, coached by senior-year mentor Kristina Gore, then plays at Sherman on Dec. 14 and at Wayne on Dec. 17 before opening up at home on Dec. 21 vs. South Charleston in the second meeting between the two teams.
