LOGAN COUNTY ASSESSOR
Glen D. Adkins (D)
304-792-8520
LOGAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
Debbie Mendez, president, District 2 (elected 2018)
Dr. Jason Cheek (appointed 2022)
Dr. Pat Joe White, District 4 (elected 2018)
Harold McMillen, District 1 (elected 2020)
Barry Mullins, District 1 (elected 2020)
304-792-2060
LOGAN COUNTY CLERK
John Turner (D)
304) 792-8550
LOGAN COUNTY COMMISSION
Danny R. Godby, president (D)
Danny Ellis (D)
Diana Barnette (R)
304-792-8626
LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Mark McGrew
304-792-8550
LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT District 7
Joshua Butcher
Eric O'Briant
304-792-8550
LOGAN COUNTY FAMILY COURT District 9
Kelly Gilmore Codispoti
Christopher Workman
304-792-8550
LOGAN COUNTY MAGISTRATES (3 seats)
DIVISION 1: David Adkins
DIVISION 2: Dwight Williamson
DIVISION 3: Joe Mendez
304-792-8651
LOGAN COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
David Wandling (D)
304-792-8670
LOGAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Paul "P.D." Clemens (D)
304-792-8590
PUBLIC MEETING DATES
Chapmanville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St, Chapmanville. Call 304- 855-4582.
Logan City Council meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Logan City Hall. Call 304-752-4044.
Logan County Chamber of Commerce meets at 8 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Logan County Chamber of Commerce, 325 Stratton St. Call 304-752-1324.
Logan County Commission typically meets at 3 p.m. the first and third Monday of every month at the Logan County Courthouse. Call 304-792-6217.
Logan County Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center. Call 304-792-2060.
Logan County Board of Health meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Logan County Health Department, 300 Stratton St., Logan. Call 304-792-8630.
Logan County Public Service District meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of every month at the district's office at 41 Armory Road, Monaville. Call 304-946-2641.
The Town of Man Council meets at 5 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Man Town Hall. Call 304-583-9631.
The Tracy Vickers Center Board meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St, Chapmanville. Call 304- 855-4582.
The Logan County Development Authority meets at 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan. Call 304-752-4600.
The Logan County Airport Authority meets at 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan. Call 304-752-0975.
The Logan County Housing Authority meets at 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE
District 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)
Rupie Phillips (R-Logan), rupie.phillips@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7857
Ron Stollings (D), ron.stollings@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7939
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE
District 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) - 1 seat
Nathan Brown (D), nathan.brown@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3126
District 22 (parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam) - 2 seats
Joe Jeffries (R), joe.jeffries@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3113
Zack Maynard (R), zack.maynard@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3152
District 24 (Most of Logan, part of Boone and Wyoming) - 2 seats
Jordan Bridges (R), jordan.bridges@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3297
Margitta Mazzocchi (R), margitta.mazzocchi@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3174
WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALS
Governor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.gov
Jim Justice (R)
Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200
Kent Leonhardt (R)
Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808
Patrick Morrisey (R)
Auditor 877-982-9148
John McCuskey (R)
Secretary of State 304-558-6000
Mac Warner (R)
Treasurer 800-422-7498
Riley Moore (R)
Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145
Evan Jenkins, Chief Justice
Beth Walker
William R. Wooton
John A. Hutchison
Tim Armstead