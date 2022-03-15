Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN COUNTY ASSESSOR

Glen D. Adkins (D)

304-792-8520

http://logan.wvassessor.com

LOGAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION 

Debbie Mendez, president, District 2 (elected 2018)

Dr. Jason Cheek (appointed 2022)

Dr. Pat Joe White, District 4 (elected 2018)

Harold McMillen, District 1 (elected 2020)

Barry Mullins, District 1 (elected 2020)

304-792-2060

http://www.logancountyschoolswv.com/?DivisionID=17380

https://www.facebook.com/logancountyschoolswv/

LOGAN COUNTY CLERK

John Turner (D)

304) 792-8550

https://logancounty.wv.gov/countygovernmentagencies/Pages/countyclerk.aspx

LOGAN COUNTY COMMISSION

Danny R. Godby, president (D)

Danny Ellis (D)

Diana Barnette (R)

304-792-8626

https://logancounty.wv.gov/countygovernmentagencies/Pages/countycommission.aspx

LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK 

Mark McGrew

304-792-8550

https://loganwvcircuitclerk.us

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/logan.html

LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT District 7

Joshua Butcher

Eric O'Briant

304-792-8550

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/logan.html

LOGAN COUNTY FAMILY COURT District 9

Kelly Gilmore Codispoti

Christopher Workman

304-792-8550

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/logan.html

LOGAN COUNTY MAGISTRATES (3 seats)

DIVISION 1: David Adkins 

DIVISION 2: Dwight Williamson

DIVISION 3: Joe Mendez

304-792-8651 

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/logan.html

LOGAN COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

David Wandling (D)

304-792-8670

https://logancounty.wv.gov/countygovernmentagencies/Pages/countyprosecutingattorney.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/Logan-County-Prosecuting-Attorneys-Office-200904443255405/

LOGAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Paul "P.D." Clemens (D)

304-792-8590

https://logancounty.wv.gov/countygovernmentagencies/Pages/sheriff.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/Logan-County-Sheriffs-Office-145546395506050/

PUBLIC MEETING DATES

Chapmanville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St, Chapmanville. Call 304- 855-4582.

Logan City Council meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Logan City Hall. Call 304-752-4044.

Logan County Chamber of Commerce meets at 8 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Logan County Chamber of Commerce, 325 Stratton St. Call 304-752-1324.

Logan County Commission typically meets at 3 p.m. the first and third Monday of every month at the Logan County Courthouse. Call 304-792-6217.

Logan County Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center. Call 304-792-2060.

Logan County Board of Health meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Logan County Health Department, 300 Stratton St., Logan. Call 304-792-8630.

Logan County Public Service District meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of every month at the district's office at 41 Armory Road, Monaville. Call 304-946-2641.

The Town of Man Council meets at 5 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Man Town Hall. Call 304-583-9631.

The Tracy Vickers Center Board meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St, Chapmanville. Call 304- 855-4582.

The Logan County Development Authority meets at 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan. Call 304-752-4600.

The Logan County Airport Authority meets at 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan. Call 304-752-0975.

The Logan County Housing Authority meets at 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan.

 

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

District 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)

Rupie Phillips (R-Logan), rupie.phillips@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7857

Ron Stollings (D), ron.stollings@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7939

 

WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE 

District 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) - 1 seat

Nathan Brown (D), nathan.brown@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3126

 

District 22 (parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam) - 2 seats

Joe Jeffries (R), joe.jeffries@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3113

Zack Maynard (R), zack.maynard@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3152

 

District 24 (Most of Logan, part of Boone and Wyoming) - 2 seats

Jordan Bridges (R), jordan.bridges@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3297

Margitta Mazzocchi (R), margitta.mazzocchi@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3174

 

WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALS

Governor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.gov

Jim Justice (R)

Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200

Kent Leonhardt (R)

Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808

Patrick Morrisey (R)

Auditor 877-982-9148

John McCuskey (R) 

Secretary of State 304-558-6000

Mac Warner (R)

Treasurer 800-422-7498

Riley Moore (R)

Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145

http://www.courtswv.gov

Evan Jenkins, Chief Justice

Beth Walker

William R. Wooton

John A. Hutchison

Tim Armstead

