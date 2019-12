High School Basketball

-----

2019-20 Chapmanville Regional High School

Boys' Basketball Schedule (3-1, 1-0):

Dec. 14: vs. Christ Church, N.C. (at Battle of the Rock, Rock Hill, S.C.), L 38-47, OT

Dec. 17: *at Nitro, W 99-65

Dec. 20: ISA Osborne, Ohio (Country Roads Classic at Chapmanville), W 66-57

Dec. 21: Miller School, Va. (Country Roads Classic at Chapmanville), W 64-61

Dec. 27: Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), TBA

Dec. 28: vs TBA, (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), TBA

Jan. 3: vs. Wheeling Park (Cancer Research Classic), TBA

Jan. 4: at New River Shootout, Beckley, TBA

Jan. 7: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Pittsburgh Winter Jamfest, TBA

Jan. 14: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17: *at Poca, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25: at FCA Prep Showcase, Bristol, Va., TBA

Jan. 28: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1: *Winfield. 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: *at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Feb. 18: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

-----

2019-20 Chapmanville Regional High School

Girls' Basketball Schedule (4-2, 2-1):

Dec. 3: *at Herbert Hoover, W 58-45

Dec. 6: vs. Grace Christian (at Lady Rebel Shootout, Tolsia), L 42-52

Dec. 7: vs. Tolsia (at Lady Rebel Shootout, Tolsia), W 74-57

Dec. 9: *at Scott, W 60-38

Dec. 11: *at Mingo Central, L 64-67

Dec. 13: Sherman, W 70-35

Jan. 3: vs. Summers County (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: vs. Martin County, Ky. (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), 3 p.m.

Jan. 6: Man, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8: *Mingo Central, 6 p.m.

Jan. 9: *Scott, 6 p.m.

Jan. 13: *at Poca, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20: *Sissonville, 6 p.m.

Jan. 23: *at Logan, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Sherman, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: Tolsia, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: at Man, 7 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

-----

2019-20 Logan High School

Boys' Basketball Schedule (3-2, 1-1):

Dec. 10: *at Hebert Hoover, L 48-55

Dec. 17: *at Scott, W 82-66

Dec. 19: vs. Muscle Shoals, Ala. (at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tenn.), W 71-59

Dec. 20: vs. Ocala Forrest, Fla. (at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tenn.), L 61-65

Dec. 21: vs. Pikeville, Ky. (at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tenn.), W 61-51

Dec. 27-28: at Battle of The Armory (Beckley, W.Va.), TBA

Jan. 3: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: *at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: Wesley Christian, Ky. (King Coal Classic at Logan), 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1: Parkersburg Catholic (King Coal Classic at Logan), 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: *at Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: Man, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

-----

2019-20 Logan High School

Girls' Basketball Schedule (1-3, 0-2):

Dec. 6: Man, W 66-28

Dec. 9: *at Herbert Hoover, L 34-45

Dec. 12: *at Wayne, L 36-56

Dec. 19: Lincoln County, L 59-61

Dec. 30: *at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3: *Scott (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), 9 p.m.

Jan. 4: George Washington (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13: Belfry, Ky., 7 p.m.

Jan. 16: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20: *at Poca, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27: *at Scott, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: *Wayne, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: *at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Man, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10: vs. River View (at West Virginia State), 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 13: *Winfield, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: *Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Independence, 7 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

-----

2019-20 Man High School

Boys' Basketball Schedule (3-0):

Dec. 13: at Mount View, W 58-49

Dec. 17: at Point Pleasant, ppd.

Dec. 19: vs. Tug Valley (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), W 71-61

Dec. 21: vs. Nitro (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), W 63-62

Dec. 27: Pikeview, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: at River View, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15: at Pikeview, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 23: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: River View, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: Huntington St. Joe, 7:30 p.m.

-----

2019-20 Man High School

Girls' Basketball Schedule (0-5):

Dec. 3: Westside, L 35-63

Dec. 6: at Logan, L 28-66

Dec. 9: Van, L 22-35

Dec. 12: at Phelps, Ky., L 20-59

Dec. 16: Tug Valley, L 47-68

Dec. 20-21: at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA

Jan. 2: at River View, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10: Sherman, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16: at Tug Valley, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Van, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Westside, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31: at Sherman, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: Logan, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11: Phelps, Ky., 7 p.m.

Feb. 13: River View, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: Chapmanville, 7 p.m.