Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
scott softball logan.jpg
Buy Now

Scott's Tatum Halley makes a throw to first baseman Natalie Green (No. 25) during a game at Logan on Tuesday. 

 Cameron Maynard | HD Media

LOGAN - The Logan softball team won their fifth game in a row on Tuesday night as they hosted sectional foe Scott at Bea Orr Field and defeated the visitors by a final score of 8-4.

The Lady Wildcats put up two runs in the bottom of the first inning courtesy of a sacrifice groundout by Harlee Quick to make it 1-0 and then a ground ball single to plate a run by Addison Brumfield which increased their lead to 2-0.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you