WILLIAMSON — A local author is set to host a book signing Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Maple Grove Books LLC, located inside, The Collective.
Author and Logan native Matt Browning will be signing copies of his book “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide,” published by Lyons Press.
According to Browning, “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide” is an in-depth look at the hundreds of topical references to people, places and events that make up many of the funniest lines from the ever-popular television series, The Golden Girls.
Meticulously researched episode by episode, the book is an eye-opening, illuminating encyclopedia of “the who, the how, and the ha!” of hundreds of topical jokes. From Joe Isuzu to Socrates, Alan Alda to Shinola, Martha Raye to Madge, and Ishtar to Tattletales, at long last fans of The Golden Girls will finally be saying, “Oh, now I get it!”
The book retails for $24.95.
Browning was born and raised in Logan County and is now a Charleston-based author, blogger and podcaster. His first book, “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia,” released in 2019, is a celebration of the Mountain State’s independent bookstores. His second book, “Chicks and the City,” followed in 2020 and is a children’s picture book about urban farming. “The Golden Girls” book is his latest release. All three will be available at the event.
Browning has spun the Bookstore Explorer platform into a popular blog, where he profiles his nationwide visits with indie bookstores, and recently launched the Bookstore Explorer podcast, where he talks with booksellers about what makes indies so magical. Visit BookstoreExplorer.com to learn more and listen to the podcast on all major podcasting platforms.