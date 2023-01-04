Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan native Matt Browning holds up a copy of his book, “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia.”

WILLIAMSON — A local author is set to host a book signing Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Maple Grove Books LLC, located inside, The Collective.

Author and Logan native Matt Browning will be signing copies of his book “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide,” published by Lyons Press.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

