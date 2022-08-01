Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The historic run by the Logan Little League 9-11 softball all-stars came to an end Sunday in Clarksville, Tennessee, as they lost in the final game of the 2022 Tournament of State Champions to Virginia by a score of 8-1.

The Lady Wildcats had defeated American Little League out of Columbus, Georgia, 11-0 in game one on Saturday afternoon and then topped a team from the Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg, Florida, area 7-2 later that night to earn their spot in the championship game.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

