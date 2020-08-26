HUNTINGTON — It seems the entire country is watching with bated breath as college students return to campuses across the U.S., including Marshall University, amid the pandemic.
Some campuses are already having issues. The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and Oklahoma State University already have outbreaks of the virus, as well as West Virginia State University, near Charleston.
University towns from Alabama to Georgia to Oklahoma are seeing students gathering in large groups in bars and private residences. West Virginia University officials sent out an advisory to students this week after a weekend of off-campus parties, reminding students they could potentially be expelled if caught not following the new pandemic policies at the university.
At Marshall, President Jerome Gilbert said he does not intend to have photos appear of thousands of students packed in a bar or at a house party, and he will take action if there are, including asking the state to shut down bars in Cabell County.
“That won’t happen here,” Gilbert said. “And if it does, we will do something about it. Our students know there are consequences to their actions. They’ve got to help keep us on campus. They might have to grow up a little bit. We are asking them to shoulder some more responsibility than normal.”
Still, he said he understands who he is dealing with.
“Who among us was the most responsible at 18?” he said. “I wasn’t.”
In June, the university board of governors amended the Student Code of Conduct to include the university’s Health and Safety Measures. The measures include requiring a mask be worn inside buildings and prohibiting gatherings larger than 25 people. Violation of the student code of conduct can result in sanctions up to expulsion. Student clubs and organizations, including fraternities and sororities, are also subject to the code and possible sanction, including being barred from campus.
Marshall’s student population generally is more low-key than other university populations, but Maurice Cooley, vice president of Student Affairs, said he has anxiety about large gatherings.
“While we know universities tend to have greater problems, I think some may not have established real clear actions and sanctions,” Cooley said. “Some may have them on the books, but they may not have educated or articulated that to students and parents over and over again so it’s clearly in their minds. I think that’s part of it. Here at Marshall, we have placed great emphasis to add the guidelines to the student code but also great work to educate students.”
Student groups are getting training on safety protocols that will continue through the semester.
The university is trying to get students actively engaged in keeping each other safe and healthy. Leah Tolliver, director of the Wellness Center at Marshall, said the center has started a new program to train students to be “wellness navigators.” The navigators will work to connect students to any services they need, whether that’s figuring out how to get tested for COVID-19 to finding mental health help to connecting them with a student organization aligned with their interests.
“We are trying to find different ways to engage,” Tolliver said. “We really want to create an environment where we are looking out for each other.”
Student Affairs is also reaching out to students who are living off-campus. This week, a team will head out on a walking tour of off-campus student housing, reminding students of the protocols and expectations.
“They may have heard, but we are taking it to them live,” Cooley said. “This is the real message. Don’t get yourself into a mess.”
“We know where you live,” Tolliver quipped.
The university has also reached out to the local landlord association to remind landlords of their responsibility to ensure that large gatherings don’t take place on their property.
Cooley said the university has also developed close relationships with the city, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the Huntington Police Department. The health department has reminded all bars in town of the pandemic guidelines from the state, including maintaining 50% capacity. The health department has the power to suspend a liquor license for up to three days for violations, and the police department is prepared to intervene if necessary.
Gilbert said if that doesn’t work, he is prepared to follow WVU President Gordon Gee’s lead in asking the governor to close down bars in the county. Bars have been closed in Monongalia County for several weeks, with the latest extension of the closure coming at the behest of WVU, according to a recent governor’s press briefing.
During a press briefing this week, Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said it is up to the universities to educate students and staff on the importance of staying healthy, and to remind them that their actions impact not just their ability to go to school, but the K-12 students in their community.
Marshall is monitoring the virus on campus. Students must check in daily on an app to do a wellness check. Not doing so will prevent them from entering Drinko Library and the Rec Center.
Gilbert said this app is how they will ensure commuter students who may test positive for COVID-19 stay off campus and complete the proper quarantine period. There are approximately 1,561 students in the residence halls, with 728 being transfer and returning students and 833 freshmen. Traditionally, there are about 2,200 in the halls.
Every week, a random sample of campus will be tested for COVID-19.
“If we see an uptick in the incidence rate, that will be a clue we need (to adjust) our approach on testing,” Gilbert said. “We may have to test more.”
He said they want to be reactive to any increase.
The university is working with Q Labs for processing tests, and Gilbert said there is currently a two- to three-day turnaround for results.
Freshmen are already on campus for their introduction week. Classes began Monday, Aug. 24. Most upperclassman courses have been transitioned to a virtual format.