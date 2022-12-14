Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — A team of Marshall University cyber students scored within the top 1% of teams at the National Cyber League’s Fall 2022 competition last month.

The annual competition focuses on open-source intelligence (OSINT), cyber forensics, password cracking, network traffic analysis, cryptography, scanning and reconnaissance, web application exploitation, enumeration and exploitation, and log analysis.

