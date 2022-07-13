The West Virginia Sports Legend Museum dinner began with a D’Antoni eight years ago and now continues with another D’Antoni in 2022.
Former Marshall University basketball All-American Mike D’Antoni will be inducted into the museum July 23 during a dinner at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The former NBA player and coach is the son of the late Lewis D’Antoni, longtime high school coach in West Virginia and Ohio and the first inductee in 2014.
“Mike and the entire D’Antoni family will be here,” said museum owner Tex Williams, a longtime college and high school coach who played baseball and basketball at Marshall. “The D’Antonis have a real history with us. This will be the last year for this particular dinner, then we’ll focus on the young people.”
Williams said he expects a crowd of about 1,500 for the event, which begins at 10:30 a.m.
Other dignitaries in the lineup include Sen. Joe Manchin, Gov. Jim Justice, former Marshall basketball player and coach Greg White, former Marshall football coach Bobby Pruett, former West Virginia University football coach Don Nehlen, Stetson basketball coaches Donnie Jones and Lynn Bria, and basketball official Louis Peake among others.
“We’ll have 18 college coaches there,” Williams said.
Mike D’Antoni, a native of Mullens, West Virginia, played for the Thundering Herd from 1970 through 1973 before being drafted by the Kansas City-Omaha Kings. He also played for the San Antonio Spurs and in the ABA, as well as overseas in Italy, where he coached. He also coached the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. D’Antoni was an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.
Peake, an official from the River Cities Basketball Officials Association, said he is humbled.
“I am honored to have been chosen for inclusion into such a group of coaches and players from West Virginia,” Peake said. “To be recognized as an official in this group made it even more outstanding.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.