LOGAN — Eleven individuals who have recovered from substance abuse and addiction were recently awarded their certificates in the supervision of asbestos abatement and removal.
For an entire week, those individuals completed a training course provided by an initiative called Hire West Virginia, which partnered with the Jobs and Hope WV program created by Gov. Jim Justice in 2019. On Friday, July 23, they received their certificates of completion, and they can now become state-certified to be supervisors of the asbestos removal process.
The training was provided at the Logan County Resource Center, located inside the old 84 Lumber structure at Peach Creek. Amber Bjornsson, a peer support employment specialist, said the training was specifically targeted toward those impacted by the opioid epidemic and involved in the justice system.
Participants were selected through a host of applications that were received through various entities, including the West Virginia Reentry Council, drug courts, Fresh Start participants, recovery homes and more.
“They applied, and we selected the ones that would be best suited for this profession and that are working toward making changes in their life, people that are motivated to change,” Bjornsson said.
The training was funded through the West Virginia Reentry Council with a grant from Healing Appalachia and Jobs and Hope WV. The next step, she said, is getting the funding for them to obtain their inspector’s license, which will allow them to actually inspect structures that are in need of asbestos removal.
Bjornsson noted that these initiatives can provide jobs in areas like Logan where many older buildings contain asbestos.
“The idea is to create jobs that will give them better than minimum wage that will give them a life for them and their families other than at poverty level,” Bjornsson said.
Michael Robinette, a Logan native who works as a transition agent for the Jobs and Hope WV program, said he hopes to see more trainings in the more rural areas of the region. Robinette is an agent for region two of the Jobs and Hope program, which covers Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Boone counties.
“It’s easy to find training in Cabell, Kanawha — places where there are bigger cities,” Robinette said. “The challenge, really, is getting training to the people in rural areas. A lot of these individuals don’t have transportation. You know, if you have a car, a 20-minute drive doesn’t seem that difficult, but when you don’t have a vehicle and you’re relying on other people for transportation, it’s very difficult to do things like that, so getting training in Wayne, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo — even going a little further south into Wyoming and McDowell counties — it’s really a blessing to the people there and especially to our participants who might not be able to travel, so the solution we’ve came up with is to bring the training to them.”
Matthew Sheppard, a native of Fairmont, was one of the 11 who received his certificate Friday.
“I ended up in this program through Amber (Bjornsson), and the thoughts of me completing this program and taking this course is it will open up job opportunities once I’m certified and able to inspect,” Sheppard said. “I think it’s great. I’m going to school right now at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, starting in the fall semester, and going into welding, so this will coincide with what I’m going to school for, so if I need to go into a place and weld or tear down a building, this will be something that will help me more on that job.”
Kimberly Swecker, an Elkins native, said she hopes to go on to receive her inspector’s license.
“It’s an accomplishment,” Swecker said. “Any accomplishment for me is spectacular. I’m just looking forward to taking it as far as I can. I’m trying to get into the inspector course, so hopefully, that’s in the near future.”
The Jobs and Hope WV program has a transition agent located in all 55 counties throughout the Mountain State. For more information, visit https://jobsandhope.wv.gov.