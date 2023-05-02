Event emcee Burke Allen, left, lights a cigar with Logan County Sheriff Don Chafin, portrayed by Geoff Saunders, during the Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s Rollin’ Thru the Decades event Friday night.
LOGAN — The historic Coalfield Jamboree in downtown Logan was transformed into a 1920s Gatsby style event Friday night for an event known as Rollin’ Thru the Decades — History, Heritage and Fame.
Rollin’ Thru the Decades was hosted by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce as an event intended to showcase some local history and historical local figures. Attendees were invited to dress in era-specific attire, and re-enactors were on hand portraying Logan County figures of yesteryear like Sheriff Don Chafin, boxing legend Jack Dempsey, burlesque star Blaze Starr, William Anderson “Devil” Anse Hatfield, and Mamie Thurman.
The theater was decorated in the 1920s décor by Special Occasions Event Center co-owner Crystal Gore and an entire spread of food was provided by Jennifer Smith Catering, the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center and Nu Era Bakery. Emceeing the program was Burke Allen of Allen Media Strategies.
During the main program, which was held inside the main theater section of the Coalfield Jamboree, Danny Godby and Willie Akers were both surprised with the Chamber’s Distinguished Service Award. The two men were noted for their long athletic and coaching careers, as well as their public service.
Godby currently serves on the Logan County Commission, a position he has held since 1988. Akers formerly served on the commission from 1998 until 2020.
Both a live auction and a silent auction were also held. Following the main program, the event was opened up to mingling and dancing with music provided by DJ Joe Kerner of AAA Entertainment.
Blaze Starr’s actual sister, Gail Browning, was in attendance.
Businesses were able to sponsor the event under four categories: High Rollers for $2,500; The Big House for $1,000; Gin Joint for $750; and Bootlegger’s Legend for $500. Business sponsors were as follows:
High Rollers
Logan Regional Medical Center
The Big House
Appalachian Electric Power
Appalachian Outpost
City of Logan
Hatfield McCoy CVB
Logan Bank & Trust
Logan County Economic Development Authority
Thornhill Auto
W.W. McDonald Land Company
Gin Joint
Coalfield Health Care
Southern WV Health Care System
Bootlegger’s Legend
E. L. Robinson
Black Hawk Mining
Bulldog Creative Services
Chapmanville Primary Care
Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority
Kuenzel Law & Mayor Joel McNeely
Logan Motorcycle Sales
Natural Resource Partners
Southern WV Community & Technical College Foundation