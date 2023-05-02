Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The historic Coalfield Jamboree in downtown Logan was transformed into a 1920s Gatsby style event Friday night for an event known as Rollin’ Thru the Decades — History, Heritage and Fame.

Rollin’ Thru the Decades was hosted by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce as an event intended to showcase some local history and historical local figures. Attendees were invited to dress in era-specific attire, and re-enactors were on hand portraying Logan County figures of yesteryear like Sheriff Don Chafin, boxing legend Jack Dempsey, burlesque star Blaze Starr, William Anderson “Devil” Anse Hatfield, and Mamie Thurman.

