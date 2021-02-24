LOGAN — A 20-year-old Logan man is behind bars after police say he had sexual relationships with at least two juvenile high school students in Logan County.
Daylan Ray Jemerison, 20, of Logan, is charged with one count of felony second-degree sexual assault, one count of felony third-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, as well as a public Facebook post made by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest was made following an investigation into a sexual abuse complaint made to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department in January.
According to the complaint, the original investigation involved an unnamed female juvenile victim student from Chapmanville Regional High School, who was found to be having a sexual relationship with Jemerison. Charges on that case were originally filed in January 2020.
A forensic interview revealed that Jemerison “reportedly had sexual intercourse with a few other students in Logan County.”
During an investigation into a second unnamed female from CRHS, Jemerison reportedly verbally confessed to the first investigation. According to the complaint, Jemerison had a sexual relationship with a then-14-year-old female student on or around June 20, 2020, and it was learned that she did not consent and was possibly raped on one occasion.
The complaint states that Jemerison was a supposed friend during the incident, and he continued after the initial reported rape to have a sexual relationship with the victim on more than one occasion.
Jemerison was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on a 10% surety bond of $50,000 and is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.
Cpl. Derrick Miller is the lead investigator and arresting officer in the complaint. He was assisted by Sgt. Nick Booth and Logan County Sheriff’s Department Victim’s Advocates.
Other recent felony arrests listed in Logan County Magistrate Court include:
- Carolyn Irene Baldwin, 27, of Big Creek: Forgery of public document, persons in custody of institutions or officers (escape from jail).
- Levar Thelbert Day, 40, of Logan: Malicious wounding.
- Charles Leo Blevins, 57, of Logan: Driving under the influence, possession of fentanyl, driving revoked for DUI second offense.
- Paul Steven Aleshire, 58, of Logan: Domestic battery, domestic assault, malicious wounding.