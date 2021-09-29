2021 Chapmanville Middle School Homecoming Court Logan Banner Sep 29, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now The 2021 Chapmanville Middle School Homecoming Court was announced Thursday, Sept. 23. Seated, from left, is Ava Collins, 8th grade attendant; Carly Cook, Miss CMS; and Tayli Smith, 8th grade attendant. Standing, from left, is Hannah Marcum, 5th grade attendant; Jenna Tomkin, 7th grade attendant; Ryleigh Vance, 6th grade attendant; Hunter Bryant, Mr. CMS; Faith Conley, 7th grade attendant; Bella Lucas, 7th grade attendant; Sophya Lucas, 5th grade attendant; and Rylee Miller, 6th grade attendant. DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2021 Chapmanville Middle School Homecoming Court was announced Thursday, Sept. 23. Seated, from left, is Ava Collins, 8th grade attendant; Carly Cook, Miss CMS; and Tayli Smith, 8th grade attendant. Standing, from left, is Hannah Marcum, 5th grade attendant; Jenna Tomkin, 7th grade attendant; Ryleigh Vance, 6th grade attendant; Hunter Bryant, Mr. CMS; Faith Conley, 7th grade attendant; Bella Lucas, 7th grade attendant; Sophya Lucas, 5th grade attendant; and Rylee Miller, 6th grade attendant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Michael Myers actor visits Williamson to wed couples from around the nation Toyota plant celebrates quarter of century in Putnam County Meteor streaks, explodes over eastern West Virginia State trail systems benefit from Appalachian Regional Commission grants Wildcats hope to get out of funk with win at Nitro Skyhawks take down Tigers with 4th quarter TD Logan's Burdette, C'ville's Farley advance to state golf tourney Man hopes to get homecoming win over Bison Online Poll Do you plan to get a flu shot this year? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNY developer buys old Logan Banner buildings, plans to add manufacturing jobsTraffic stop in Logan leads to large drug bustBRANDON MICHAEL WORKMANDwight Williamson: Logan was a focal point of Tommy gun salesCountry Roads Development hosts open house, announces new plansEDDIE ALBERT TURNER JR.Winfield continues its mastery over Logan with 41-20 winCity council approves first reading of zoning ordinance planMed Care Training Center graduates 15 from practical nursing programMan from California arrested in Logan fentanyl and meth bust Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView