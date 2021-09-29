Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

FALL 2021 CMS HOMECOMING EDIT copy-Edit.jpg
The 2021 Chapmanville Middle School Homecoming Court was announced Thursday, Sept. 23. Seated, from left, is Ava Collins, 8th grade attendant; Carly Cook, Miss CMS; and Tayli Smith, 8th grade attendant. Standing, from left, is Hannah Marcum, 5th grade attendant; Jenna Tomkin, 7th grade attendant; Ryleigh Vance, 6th grade attendant; Hunter Bryant, Mr. CMS; Faith Conley, 7th grade attendant; Bella Lucas, 7th grade attendant; Sophya Lucas, 5th grade attendant; and Rylee Miller, 6th grade attendant.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

